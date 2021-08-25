10th Term 1 Boards: Study hacks for maximum, MCQs CBSE Question Banks launched!

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Do you have a fear of science? If you answered affirmatively, you are technically taking your studies seriously. There could be someone who isn't serious about this subject. It is not just enormous but also quite technical, necessitating a great deal of practice on a daily basis.

The most critical criterion is proper preparation and execution. In such a case, it is critical to read the following guidelines:

Prepare a plan of action

To begin with, this subject has a large number of chapters. As a result, you must ensure that you complete all of them. However, if you are concerned about the subject's length, you can decide on the chapter weighting. Chapters like electricity and magnetics are usually the most heavily weighted. The intriguing part is that these chapters require very little memorization. The majority of the curriculum is made up of numerical problems that must be answered using a formula. Using this strategy, you may cover approximately 40-50 percent of the course. It's worth repeating that once you've finished with this section, you can move on to the other chapters, such as light.

Choose wisely

Once you have decided to rank the importance of the chapters, you need to make sure that you consistently follow the pattern. Since most of the Science is concept-based, you can definitely learn those subjects which are extremely easy. Once done with them, you can memorize the formulas. You can also enhance your drawings by making diagrams. This will definitely play a vital role in order to boost your scorings. For this, consistency is needed. If you aim for consistency, then definitely you would be able to at least obtain passing marks. The theory part can be later memorized if you are still left with the patience.

Reference materials

Since practice is the key to success, it is imperative that you refer to a huge amount of material. This material is available online and offline in the form of reference materials. These materials are extremely helpful in order to provide enough hands-on experience to the students. This exposes them to so many problems. Ultimately, they are definitely not scared of the real question paper. You may refer to CBSE Official Question Banks released on April 2021.

Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus CHAPTER-WISE TOPIC-WISE CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science & English for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://bit.ly/2WiU4cr)

CHAPTER-WISE TOPIC-WISE CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 All Subjects For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://bit.ly/3ye9dsP)

Refer NCERT Material

As a backup plan, don't forget to refer to the material given in NCERT. In the first place, it is available very easily, and at the same time, they are given in crisp form.

Solve Sample Papers

Usually, one of the most important concerns for every student is finding the best type of sample paper. You can definitely make sure that the sample papers so solved are able to ensure the maximum amount of exposure to the student. In order to do decode the exam pattern, gain self-confidence, revise with exam paper pattern, practicing sample papers is a must have practice. Stay tuned on cbseacademic.nic.in for the sample paper, to be released soon For CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

