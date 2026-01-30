A powerful moment of leadership and collaboration as Sanjay Mehra, Rushil Mehra, Rashmi Mehra, Vibhor Mishra, Pranav Bhaskar and Kritagaya Singh align on vision, strategy and growth

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Janaury 29: 3EA Global and Indian origin, Global Management Consulting group has taken the project of Rudri Beverages and Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. Rudri Beverages and Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. has officially announced to enter India's booming beverage market with two dynamic and innovative water brands -- "Nothing - But Pure Water" and "Zinga - Premium Water." With this bold move, the company aims to redefine the nation's hydration habits -- from affordable, pure drinking water for the masses to luxury, wellness-driven premium hydration for the elite. Feasibility study, Innovative Business Model followed by first three year Business Plan has been developed by 3EA Global. Positioning strategy of both brands is by Dr. Vibhor Mishra, Brand Consultant at 3EA Global.

Nothing - But Pure Water: Purity for All As the name says, Nothing stands for Nothing but pure water. Designed to reach every corner of India, this brand promises high-quality, 100% pure drinking water at an affordable price point -- ensuring that purity is no longer a privilege, but a basic right. What sets Nothing apart is its unique customized branding model -- a first-of-its-kind in India. The brand will provide custom-labelled water bottles for corporates, startups, hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HoReCa industry) -- allowing brands to enhance visibility while serving hydration. And here's the revolutionary twist -- Nothing will also offer FREE water bottles customized with company names for CSR activities. This initiative will empower companies to spread awareness and goodwill while ensuring clean water reaches those who need it most.

"We wanted to build a brand that doesn't just sell water, but makes people feel proud of every drop they drink," said Mr. Pranav Bhaskar, Business Partner 3EA Global. Zinga - Premium Water: Health. Luxury. Assurance. 'Nothing' redefines purity, Zinga luxury. Positioned as a premium lifestyle water, Zinga goes beyond hydration -- it's an experience, a statement, and a wellness revolution in a bottle. Zinga's portfolio includes exotic and health-boosting variants like: - Black Water - rich in essential minerals for superior detoxification. - Sparkling Water - the perfect blend of bubbles and elegance. - Gold Water - infused with edible gold flakes symbolizing luxury and vitality.

- Ginseng Flavoured Water - designed for rejuvenation and improved stamina. Post-COVID, the demand for premium, health-centric beverages has skyrocketed as people have become more conscious about what they consume. Zinga answers this need with its commitment to purity, immunity, and innovation. "Zinga flavoured hai, smart hai -- it justifies that health is wealth, and Zinga is the assurance of health," added Ms. Rashmi Mehra, Director of Rudri Beverages and Food Industries Pvt. Ltd. She further emphasized, "Our body is 70% water -- and it's time we purify that 70% through Zinga. Each sip is scientifically designed to detoxify and rejuvenate the body from within."

During a recent media interaction, Rushil Mehra shared the thought process behind launching two distinct water brands under one umbrella. He highlighted India's vast consumer diversity, explaining that while one segment seeks pure drinking water at an accessible price point, another is increasingly inclined towards premium, wellness-driven hydration. With Nothing and Zinga, the idea was to cater to both ends of the spectrum while staying rooted in a single philosophy -- making hydration meaningful and relevant for every lifestyle. Adding to the conversation, Rashmi Mehra spoke about the growing relevance of premium water in a post-COVID world. She noted that the pandemic has significantly reshaped consumer behaviour, with people becoming more conscious about immunity, health, and daily wellness choices. According to her, Zinga's mineral-rich and flavoured variants are designed not just to hydrate, but to support overall well-being -- positioning the brand as a refined, health-forward choice rather than just another beverage.

Sharing his perspective on evolving lifestyle trends, Rushil Mehra further emphasized that today's consumers are embracing the idea of mindful luxury. Essentials like water are no longer seen as basic commodities but as intentional choices that reflect one's health priorities and lifestyle. Zinga, he explained, represents "luxury with logic" -- a smart hydration solution aligned with the aspirations of modern India. Speaking about the company's vision, Mr. Rushil Mehra, Director of Rudri Beverages and Food Industries Pvt. Ltd., shared, "Rudri Beverages and Food Industries Pvt. on a simple yet powerful belief -- that hydration should be more than a necessity; it should be a lifestyle choice. We're committed to delivering innovative, high-quality beverage solutions that redefine how India consumes water. Through our twin brands -- Nothing - But Pure Water and Zinga - Premium Water -- we're creating a balance between affordability and exclusivity, ensuring that both purity and luxury are within everyone's reach."

Mr. Rushil Mehra further highlighted that the feasibility study, development of business canvas model, and strategic concept development for this venture were meticulously carried out by 3EA Global, a leading management consulting company known for its expertise in market research, strategic planning, and business model innovation. "3EA Global played a pivotal role in shaping our business strategy from the ground up," Mr. Rushil Mehra added. "Their research-driven insights helped us validate our market potential, identify untapped opportunities, and structure a sustainable business model that aligns with our long-term vision. With their support, we transformed an idea into a brand that's ready to revolutionize the beverage industry."

