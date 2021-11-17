5 out of 6 Learners Get Positive Career Growth: upGrad's quarterly NPS results are out

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, Asia's Higher EdTech major, records a new milestone in its mission of delivering positive career growth for its learners.
83% of Learners Get Positive Career Growth. This upGrad result has been reviewed by Deloitte. This is based on upGrad NPS response data obtained from ~1252 learners, between 2nd Oct'21 to 18th Oct'21 for upGrad courses*. The review was performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. (*(https://programs.upgrad.com/disclaimer_courselist) programs.upgrad.com/disclaimer_courselist)
Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said, "Since inception, we have been clear about creating a powerful online pedagogy backed by strong placement support to build a skilled workforce that is not only ready for today's market needs but is equally equipped to take on the challenges of the future. Hence, this review further propels us towards honouring our commitment of delivering positive career growth ahead for our learners."
In the past, upGrad learners have received career growth in the form of salary hikes, promotions, even double promotion, job placements, re-joining the workforce post sabbatical, amongst others. Some of the top companies that have recently hired from upGrad talent pool include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Infosys, Cognizant, Delhivery, CitiusTech, Wipro, Ernst & Young, Flipkart, GroupM, Publicis Media Group, Vedantu, HT Media, Ugam Solutions, and Paytm Money amongst others.
The move strengthens upGrad's mission in the online education space of powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner.
