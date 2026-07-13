PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], July 13: Every year thousands of students graduate from universities in pursuit of successful careers in leading Multi-National Companies (MNCs). However, a select few choose a different calling - to join the ranks of Indian Armed Forces and dedicate their lives to serve the nation. Chandigarh University transforms that dream of serving the nation into reality through its National Cadet Corps (NCC) Wing, from where as many as 61 cadets have gone on to become Commissioned Officers in the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, making the University an emerging hub for nurturing future military leaders.

Established in 2013, the NCC Wing at Chandigarh University has steadily strengthened its contribution to nation-building by producing 61 new generation of officers for the Indian Armed Forces including 32 officers in the Indian Army, 18 in the Indian Navy, 10 in the Indian Air Force, and one officer in the Indian Coast Guard. So far, the NCC Wing at CU has trained 702 cadets, comprising 424 boys and 278 girls, reflecting the University's sustained emphasis on leadership development and military training. Significantly, 40 per cent of the 54 NCC seats allotted annually to CU are reserved for female cadets, encouraging greater participation of young women in defence services.

Chandigarh University's contribution to the Armed Forces has also received national recognition through the exemplary service of its alumni. CU students who have risen through the ranks of the Army, Navy, and Air Force give credit to the NCC wing's rigorous training camps, disciplined routine and inspiring mentorship for their success. Major Arshdeep Singh Gill, an alumnus of Chandigarh University and Civil Engineering graduate was awarded with the distinguished Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest Peacetime Gallantry Award by the President Droupadi Murmu for displaying extraordinary courage during a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur. Demonstrating exceptional bravery, Major Gill neutralised armed militants while ensuring the safety of his troop despite grave personal risk. He is currently serving with 1 Assam Rifles under The Armoured Corps of the Indian Army.

Chandigarh University's NCC cadets have also excelled during military training at premier defence academies. At the 41st Passing Out Parade of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, CU's NCC cadets Sachpreet Singh (Civil Engineering student) and Rishabh Sharma (CSE student) earned the silver and bronze medals respectively in the Naval Orientation Course (Extended) who have now been commissioned into the Indian Navy as Sub-Lieutenants. Bringing laurels to Chandigarh University, Jasnoor Singh, a BE Computer Science Engineering student, secured All India Rank-1 in the Indian Naval Academy merit list of UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS)-II Examination 2025. Demonstrating exceptional consistency, he also secured All India Rank-1 in the Air Force Academy and All India Rank-7 in the Indian Military Academy. He is set to join the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad for pre-commission training.

Harkirat Singh, an Aerospace Engineering student, created history by securing All India Rank-1 in the Indian Air Force NCC Special Entry (Men) and was subsequently commissioned as a Flying Officer after completing training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana. Coming from a distinguished military family, his father serves as a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force, while his grandfather also served in the Indian Army. Aman Kumar Singh, a CSE student at CU has been commissioned as an Assistant Commandant in the Indian Coast Guard. Several other Chandigarh University alumni are also serving the nation in distinguished roles across different wings of the Armed Forces.

Chandigarh University's commitment to encourage women in defence services is equally evident. Nandini, a Computer Science Engineering student and NCC cadet is presently undergoing training at the Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Earlier, Aashi Sharma, another CSE student was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in the Indian Navy after successfully clearing the Short Service Commission (Information Technology) and completing the Naval Orientation Course at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Chandigarh University also extends educational support to families of defence personnel through its Armed Forces Educational Welfare Scheme and the Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Scholarship. Over the past 13 years, the University has awarded defence scholarships worth more than ₹6 crore to 5,723 students, reinforcing its commitment to support the Armed Forces community.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "At Chandigarh University we believe that nation-building is as important as knowledge-building. Our NCC Wing is not merely preparing students for careers in the armed forces, it is shaping leaders defined by discipline, courage, integrity and an unwavering commitment to serve the nation. Every cadet who becomes an officer in armed forces reflects years of rigorous military training, dedicated mentorship and a culture that inspires young people to serve a purpose greater than themselves. The growing number of commissioned officers, national honors and academy achievers, along with the doubling of NCC seats allotted to the Chandigarh University truly reflects the trust reposed in our training methodologies. We remain committed to producing many more officers who will lead with honour and safeguard the sovereignty and security of our nation."

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)