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Home / India News / Independence Day 2026: When and where to watch Modi's speech on Aug 15?

Independence Day 2026: When and where to watch Modi's speech on Aug 15?

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on 15 August with PM Modi's address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM is expected to outline the govt programmes and policies

80th Independence Day 2026

Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch PM Modi speech and Red Fort flag hoisting ceremony online

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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Independence Day 2026 Live Streaming: On August 15, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a speech from the Red Fort's ramparts to commemorate India's 80th Independence Day. The Prime Minister raises the national flag at the Red Fort on August 15 each year and gives a speech explaining the policies and programs of the government.
 
Since the inaugural Independence Day was observed on August 15, 1947, the Prime Minister's address and the yearly flag-hoisting have taken place at the Red Fort. Prime Minister Modi's address and flag-hoisting can be viewed 'live' by citizens nationwide on a number of social media platforms, TV channels, and official websites.
 

When and where to watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech 2026?

On August 15, the celebrations will be broadcast live starting at 7:30 AM. The ceremony will be covered by all news channels, with Doordarshan serving as the official broadcaster. The events will be streamed on all social media platforms by the PIB.
 
Additionally, the speech will be accessible on the National Informatics Center's Independence Day website, PMIndia.gov.in, DD News, and the PMO's official YouTube channel. 

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About the 80th Independence Day 2026 celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi

To celebrate the vitality, ambitions, and crucial role that "Yuva Shakti" has played in propelling India toward Viksit Bharat by 2047, the major event will mark 150 years of the National Song "Vande Mataram"'s enduring legacy.
 
One officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police will make up the Prime Minister's Guard of Honour contingent. This year's Independence Day celebrations are being coordinated by the Indian Army. 
 
Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, one carrying the national flag and the other carrying a flag that depicts "Vande Mataram," will drop flower petals at the location as soon as the Prime Minister raises the flag. 
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 6:30 AM IST