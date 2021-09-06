9th White Page Leadership Conclave 2021 featuring Best CXO's, Admired Brands & Inspirational Leaders, an initiative by White Page International

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): The list of '100 Admired Brands & Inspirational Leaders' which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries is out in the market and was revealed at the 9th White Page Leadership Conclave (Live) held on 28th August 2021.

The conclave also witnessed the release of Best Marketing & Corporate Communications Leaders, Best Finance Leaders, Best HR Leaders & Best Technology Leaders.

The listing features brands from multiple industries. The 2021 edition features brands included Shiprocket, A.P Moller Maersk, Pitney Bowes, AIS Glass, Crayon Software Experts, NEC Technologies, Infobip, Bridgestone, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Blackberrys, Hadi Teherani, TVS, UiPath, Phoenix Group, Teji Mandi, ALTBalaji, Parryware, MSC Software/ Hexagon, Tata AutoComp Systems, JSL Lifestyle, Colliers International, KONE Elevator, Khemani Group, Geno Pharmaceuticals, Uflex, Mamaearth, Lux Industries, Livspace, Zincovit, Okaya Power and more.

On sharing his views about this initiative by White Page International, Taha CK (Chairman at UK Asian Business Council, London) expressed: "The White Page Leadership Conclave gives the opportunity to industry leaders across the globe to share their views and opinions on various aspects of leadership. WPI has given start-ups, women and younger leaders a space to share their aspirations with the world and recognizing/rewarding them for their contributions in their sphere of work."

In addition to honoring Admired Brands, White Page International also honored Inspirational Leaders with the likes of Saahil Goel (Shiprocket), Nitin Mohan (Blackberrys), Ekta Kapoor (Alt Balaji), Arvind Goel (Tata AutoComp Systems), Gautam Kapoor (Shiprocket ), Akshay Ghulati (Shiprocket), Hadi Teherani (Hadi Teherani AG), Vishesh Khurana (Shiprocket), Venkat Rao Malluvajhula (Pitney Bowes), Mandeep Singh (JSL Lifestyle Limited ), Aalok Kumar (NEC Corporation India), Harsha Solanki (Infobip.), Sankey Prasad (Colliers International), K Mahesh Kumar (TVS Auto Assist), Ashok Chaturvedi (UFLEX Ltd), Dilip Salgaoncar (Geno Pharmaceuticals), K E Ranganathan (Roca Bathroom Products), Atul Ruia (The Phoenix Mills Limited), Parag Satpute (Bridgestone), Sanjay Dutt (Tata Realty & Infrastructure), Anil Bhasin (UiPath), Vaibhav Agrawal (Teji Mandi), Sridhar Dharmarajan (MSC Software (Indo-Pacific) /Hexagon India), Amit Gossain (KONE Elevator India), Gazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Amit Khemani (Khemani Group), Avinash Ananda (Leadership & Happiness Coach), Dilip Bhatt (Prabhudas Lilladher), Arush Gupta (Okaya Power Group), SV Vishagan (Apex Laboratories, Zincovit), Anuj Srivastava (Livspace), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace ), Prof. Sasmita Rani Samanta (KIIT University ), Dr. Murli Dhar Khetan (Kaziranga University), Vikas Bhonsle (Crayon Software), among others.

In addition to this, White Page International also unveiled the annual listing of 50 Best Marketing & Corporate Communications Leaders 50 Best Finance Leaders, 50 Best Technology Leaders, 50 Best HR Leaders.

Marketing & Corporate Communications

Ruchika Malhan Varma (Future Generali India Insurance), Suraj Das (Van Heusen), Zaheer Abbas (BillerudKorsnas), Karan Shroff (Unacademy), Ashima Kakkar Chandra (Tech Mahindra), Bhuvana Subramanyan (Randstad India), Anupam Bokey (Allied Blenders and Distillers), Vishal Chopra (Freshworks), Samar Kagalwalla (AU Small Finance Bank), Imran Qadri (Harley-Davidson), Vivian Gomes (CSS Corp), Jyoti Ranjan (Annamrita), Siddharth Batra (Glanbia Performance Nutrition), Prashant Parida (Okaya Power), Vijesh Vijayan (MK Agrotech), Ashima Mathur (Pitney Bowes), Sarthak Seth (Tata Realty and Infrastructure), Rajesh Kumar (UiPath), Shashank Ramugade (Teji Mandi), Kaustubh Nande (Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), Rohit Ohri (FCB Group India), Aditi Singh (Satin Creditcare), Pallavi Deshmukh (Biofuel Circle), Deena Jacob (Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center), Madhu Karuthedath (Swiggy), Anuroopa Pereira (Applied Materials India), Sachin Narang (Khemani Group), Novena Bothaju (Sadguru Medical and Research Centre ), Prakash Katariya (Allstate India), Jaydip Chowdhury (Deepak Group), Piyal Banerjee (Phillip Morris International- IPM), Akanksha Jain (BharatPe), Ruchika Sharma (Cognizant), Tuhina Pandey (IBM), Preeti Binoy (Kimberly Clark India), Naini Roy Choudhury (KPMG India), Ajit Chand Kandale (Independent Brand Consultant), Amit Bhatia (Shiprocket), among others.

Finance Leaders

Arvind Sharma (Xebia), Atul K. Sharma (Trell), Ajai Pai (AB Mauri), Tanmaya Das (RateGain), Meeta Aggarwal (AB InBev), Vinod Bapna (Caparo Maruti), Aditya Bhatt (Splash, Landmark Group), Viral Shah (Yotta Infrastructure Solutions), Bikash Aggarwal (Eternia, Hindalco Industries), Rajneesh Jain (Reliance Jio Infocomm), Jayaprakash Kalappan (Panasonic), Viswanath PS (Randstad India), Vijay Vaishnav (EROS International), Nitin Parekh (Zydus Group), Sumit Maheshwari (Odessa), Mahesh Bariya (Rayner UK), Swayam Saurabh (Ola), Vishal Maheshwari (Healthium Medtech), Nitesh Patwari (Valency International), Vikas Wadhwan (Elara Technologies), Aswathy Vijaykumar (Meero), Surajit Chakrabartty (Medgenome), Naveen Kumar Amar (SpiceXpress), Gaurav Manghnani (Meridian Group Myanmar), Swapan Mukherjee (Gera Developments), Ajay Goel (Vedanta), Jayanta Chatterjee (Independent Finance Consultant), Mukesh Surana (Garware Technical Fibres), Deepak Aggarwal (Exfinity Technology Fund), Chandra Prakash Singh (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Kaleeswaran Arunachalam (Eicher Motors), Aravind DB (Apollo Hospitals), Subash Gaijes Selvaraj (Nippon Paint), Hiranand Savlani (Astral), Raja Panduranga (Alpha Elsec Defence & Aerospace), Nirav Doshi (The Rose Group of Companies), among others.

Human Resources Leaders

Salil Chinchore (Godrej Agrovet), Dr. Sriharsha Achar (Star Health and Allied insurance), Suhas Athma (EV Motors), Sahil Sharma (RateGain), Roopa Mehra (Kyocera), Yashwardhan Malviya (US Tech Solutions), Prem Singh (JK Organisation), Shantanu Bhattacharya (Nisa Industrial Services), Dr. Frederick Correa (Darashaw), Debashish Ghosh (Berkadia India), Nivedita Nanda (Kaya), Amit Sharma (Volvo group), Dr Rajesh Mohan Rai (Learning Equation LLP), Neha Sharma (TrueBlue Inc.), Willis Langford (Avnet), Rishikesh Raval (Zydus Group), Saswati Sinha (Cheil India), Atul Tiwari (Spice Money), Dr. Vipul Singh (ADP), Pooja Bhasin (Ticketmaster), Bhushan Tripathi (GM Modular), Rajorshi Ganguli (Alkem Labs Ltd), Sunil Kumar (PVR), Puneet Rajput (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Neha Srivastava (High Radius), Ashish Mittal (Sreenidhi Educational Group), Rajiv Sahdev (JBM Group), Dinesh Prabhakar (Bharathi Homes & Realtors), Shreya Kejriwal (Godrej Group), Santosh Rudrawar (Asirvad - Aliaxis India), Renu Rohtagi (Air Liquide), Maanoj Mishra (BetterPlace), Milind Bhalekar (Panacea Biotech), Priya Charkravarty (Essar), Ajay Aurora (Ocwen Financial Solutions), Praveen Purohit (Vedanta Resources), Shalini Nataraj (Maersk), among others.

Technology Leaders

Chirag Boonlia (Embassy group), Renuka Sajjan (Increasingly), Shiva Kris (Ad2pro Technology Solutions), Anand Thakur (Elara Technologies), Gaurav Sharma (Innoviti Payment solutions), Nalin Saluja (Virohan), Dr. Sayed Peerzade (YOTTA infrastructure solutions), Aditya Mukherjee (Synchrony), Ramesh Mallya (DBS Bank), Ajay Vishnu (Solaris Robots/ Jetbrain Robotics), Vikrant Sen Chaudhuri (Concentrix), Ravi Chauhan (TTEC), Rajesh Soni (Sociolla), Yoginder Grewal (Hindustan Coca -Cola Beverages), Ajay Tiwari (Healthkart), Tasleem Arif (Oppo India), Deepak Kapoor (RateGain), Sumantra Som (Puma Energy), Bharat Raizada (Wells Fargo), Atul Bhatia (Radico Khaitan), Navin Ninan (AXA), Jyothirlatha B (Godrej Housing Finance), Asish Karunakaran (ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd), Sarvesh Kumar (Pepsico), Navneet Kapoor (A.P Moller - Maersk), among others.

