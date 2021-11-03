A life-changing meet organized by Surat's Progress Club attracted 1k entrepreneurs from across the country

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 3 (ANI/PNN): More than 1,000 entrepreneurs from Surat and across the country participated in the meet titled 'Rubaru-2.0' (Meet the Leader) organized by the Surt-based Progress Club, which was founded by the well-known motivational speaker, Sanjay Rawal.
Rubaru-2.0, a 5th common meet of the entrepreneurs organized by Progress Club in Surat, consisted of a total of 11 chapters, two chapters of the Progress Club Digital and the Women Progress Club chapter. Motivational speaker and founder of Progress Club, Sanjay Rawal, addressed the huge gathering of entrepreneurs in his signature style and shared his wisdom on how to become successful entrepreneurs, and suggested practical solutions to succeed.
According to Rawal, there are four pillars of success--Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha. One needs to work on the two pillars--Dharma and Moksha--and the rest will be taken care of by the almighty God. A life lived for the sake of showing off to others is a sin. Having a calm body and mind will bring heaps of wealth, and taking care of small things in life will make the 'Best' version of your personality.
The Progress Club, which started with just eight entrepreneurs to spread the spirit of 'Let's Grow Together', has today grown into a vast family of 1,000 entrepreneurs in India.
Kamal Deora, the chief mentor of the (http://progressclub.in) Progress Club, said, "The objective of the Club is to not to promote the business growth of the members, but 'making a human being, who cares'. As soon as this is achieved, a new chapter of cohesive development begins in one's life. Entrepreneurs will get the solutions for Sales problems, time management, family relationship, staff issues, etc., as the by-product."
Deora added, "Progress Club is an ideology that connects people with mutual trust and honesty and motivates them to help each other."
