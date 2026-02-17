Hanumankind and Thums Up take over the ICC Men's T20 World Cup stage with a Toofani performance of Taste the Thunder

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Some days call for taking it up a notch, other days demand total thunder. When it's an India vs Pakistan cricket match, there's only one way to show up and that is Toofani. Living its anthem philosophy of Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain, Thums Up, India's iconic billion-dollar brand by Coca-Cola India, turned the India-Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup match into a storming spectacle. Iconic hip-hop artist Hanumankind took over the stadium transforming match-day energy into a full-blown Taste the Thunder moment. India's billion-dollar brand, Thums Up brought the Taste the Thunder anthem to the stadium.

Against the backdrop of a packed stadium, Hanumankind performed Thums Up's latest anthem - Taste the Thunder along with some of his select tracks. Instinctive and unapologetic, Hanumankind's performance mirrored the intensity of the match, bringing Thums Up's thunderous spirit alive in the stands and on screen. Thums Up's signature static-glitch visuals took over the LED screens, followed by a sharp countdown that set the atmosphere. Hanumankind then took the stage with Taste the Thunder, as coordinated lighting, smoke and aerial choreography amplified the performance, before the spectacle built into a high-energy finale led by Kings United India. The moment brought together the homegrown rap phenomenon, the iconic hip-hop dance crew and ICC Men's T20 World Cup action in a standout cultural collaboration, closing with a powerful, crowd-led Toofani crescendo.

Hanumankind said, "It's incredible to perform at a match like this one. You can feel the energy in the air. Being able to do this with Thums Up is special, it's a good time to be a fan of sports." Taste the Thunder brings together Hanumankind's street verses and Vishal Dadlani's commanding hooks. Launched recently in a press showcase in Mumbai, the anthem is already striking a chord for its raw sound and fearless attitude. Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, " A match like this becomes a marker in cricketing history, not just for fans of the two teams, but for the sport as a whole. The atmosphere in the stadium was absolutely electric! Thums Up has been an integral part of such moments of high-intensity and excitement for cricket. With his raw, unfiltered energy, Hanumankind made 'Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hai' the perfect clarion call for the moment and the match."

With cricket commanding the field and music driving the atmosphere in the stands, Hanumankind's performance added a powerful new layer to match-day entertainment. As Taste the Thunder journeys from studio to stadium, Thums Up continues to show up at India's biggest moments, reinforcing its place in youth culture and live experiences where only one thing fits: Toofan.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904509/ICC_Mens_T20_World_Cup.jpg Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHe6KF7DgDY