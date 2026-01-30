PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Abhee Ventures, one of South India's fastest-growing real estate developers, has acquired a 45-acre prime land parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, to develop a large luxury residential township. The acquisition marks a key milestone in the company's growth strategy and reflects strong conviction in Bengaluru's expanding eastern corridor. The township is envisioned as a next-generation, master-planned luxury community with premium residences, expansive green landscapes, and world-class lifestyle amenities--reinforcing Abhee Ventures' commitment to future-ready residential development and strengthening its presence in the luxury segment. Ahead of the launch, Abhee Ventures has engaged Ashwinder R. Singh, reflecting its intent to step into the ranks of Bengaluru's most institutionally run, Category A developers. The association reflects Abhee Ventures' belief that enduring brands are built through repeatable systems--product clarity, governance, distribution discipline, and delivery credibility.

Singh brings decades of leadership across India's residential real estate ecosystem--serving as CEO, JLL Residential, co-founder and first CEO, ANAROCK, and CEO (Residential), Bhartiya City. He also serves as Chairman, CII Real Estate Committee. Today, he is an entrepreneur and co-founder of BCD ROYALE and serves as Vice Chairman of BCD Group. The association builds on the long-standing relationship between BCD Group and Abhee Ventures, with BCD having served as a construction partner over the last three years, including the delivery of Abhee Celestial City Phase 1. Focused on the Phase 2 launch cycle, Singh will support brand positioning, go-to-market strategy, and stakeholder engagement.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Nagaraj Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, Abhee Ventures said: "Gunjur, which is conveniently located near Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur and Whitefield, represents the future of residential growth in Bengaluru. Surrounded by international schools, this neighbourhood boasts several infrastructure developments within a 4km radius, like the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, the upcoming Sarjapur Road METRO station and the ambitious SWIFT City project. This acquisition reflects our vision to create landmark developments that offer space, comfort, and a superior lifestyle, while delivering long-term value to our customers. Also, I am excited about our association with Ashwinder R. Singh, which aims to enhance further our institutional strength, market leadership, and execution capability for large-format townships."

About Abhee Ventures Abhee Ventures is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer focused on design-led, high-quality residential projects. Known for transparency, timely delivery, and customer-centricity, the company has delivered multiple apartment and plotted developments and continues to expand across key growth corridors of the city. Abhee Ventures is committed to building homes that combine architectural excellence with functional, future-ready living.