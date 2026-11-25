PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: ACG, a leading integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions provider, has launched QualiShield® CL60-AI, an AI-powered empty vial inspection system that verifies every vial before filling. The system was unveiled at PMEC India, which brings together production solutions, new technologies and engineering expertise for pharmaceutical processes and equipment. New AI-powered 360° inspection system helps pharmaceutical manufacturers identify defective empty vials before filling. Inspection of injectable products typically focuses on the filled vial. QualiShield CL60-AI takes a different approach by identifying defective containers before valuable drug product is introduced. By moving inspection upstream, the system helps manufacturers identify unsuitable containers before filling, reducing the risk of valuable drug product being wasted due to defective vials.

The system uses AI-powered 360° inspection to detect surface scratches and irregularities, cracks across the vial circumference, glass particles and visible contaminants, and ovality. QualiShield CL60-AI supports inspection speeds of up to 200 vials per minute, depending on vial size, application requirements and system configuration. Its modular design enables adaptation to different vial sizes and production line configurations. A key feature is AI-powered automated teaching. This threshold-free process simplifies inspection setup and reduces dependence on highly skilled operators. For regulated environments, the system is designed to support compliance with 21 CFR Part 11. It supports pharmaceutical operations through secure user management, audit trails, electronic records and controlled access.

Malay Mehta, Product Manager at ACG Inspection, said: "Inspection of filled vials remains critical, but identifying defective containers before the drug product is introduced creates an important opportunity to improve manufacturing efficiency. QualiShield CL60-AI brings inspection upstream, helping manufacturers identify unsuitable vials earlier and reduce avoidable product loss." Udit Singh, CEO of ACG Inspection, added: "The launch of QualiShield CL60-AI reflects our commitment to developing intelligent inspection solutions that address critical quality challenges in pharmaceutical manufacturing. By enabling inspection before filling, we are helping manufacturers strengthen upstream quality assurance while reducing the risk of avoidable product loss. This launch also represents an important step in expanding ACG Inspection's capabilities in pharmaceutical container inspection."

Visitors to PMEC India can see QualiShield CL60-AI at the ACG stand (Stand A01, Hall 10) at the India Expo Centre (IEML), Greater Noida, from 24 to 26 November 2026, where ACG's inspection experts will be available to discuss specific requirements. About ACG Now in its 65th year, ACG continues to innovate production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards. ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes.

Media Contact: madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)