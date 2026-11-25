Krishnamurthy was appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Flipkart in January 2017 and became group CEO in 2018. He had previously worked at Tiger Global Management, an early investor in the e-commerce company. The move followed a transition in which founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal stepped away from executive control.

Walmart announced in 2018 that it would acquire a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion. Krishnamurthy continued as CEO after the deal.

During his tenure, Flipkart expanded into categories such as grocery and fintech and introduced features including voice assistance and regional-language interfaces, according to Walmart’s profile of Krishnamurthy. The company has also pursued newer businesses. In a July interview with Moneycontrol, Krishnamurthy discussed Flipkart’s planned food-delivery launch, products aimed at Gen Z consumers and its quick-commerce service Minutes, which competes with Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.

Walmart-owned Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is expected to step down in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Wednesday, marking a leadership change after nearly a decade at the helm.