Shares of Larsen & Toubro surged over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company bagged domestic order valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore to develop a 300 MW/900 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat

The company’s counter at 01:12 PM was trading 1.75 per cent higher at ₹4,171 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 1.2 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 2.19 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹4,189 per share.

In an exchnage filing, the company said two L&T verticals – the Renewables business and L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS) - have jointly won an order to develop a 300 MW / 900 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat.

The project will feature a three-hour BESS, with a power capacity of 300 MW and an energy storage capacity of 900 MWh.

“By storing surplus renewable energy during periods of high generation and releasing it during peak demand, it will help maximise clean-energy utilisation, strengthen grid stability, and enhance the flexibility and reliability of power supply. The advanced BESS solution will incorporate liquid-cooling technology to deliver higher power density, enhanced safety and a longer operating life,” the company said.

Sudeep Shah, head, technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Larsen & Toubro is showing positive technical strength after witnessing a breakout above its multi-month descending trendline, indicating a potential bullish reversal. The stock has also witnessed strong buying interest from lower levels around ₹3,600 and is trading above its key moving averages. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI around 58, suggesting further room for upside.

“On the upside, ₹4,250–₹4,260 will be the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this level could extend the rally towards ₹4,400–₹4,450 over the next few weeks. On the downside, ₹4,100–₹4,050 is an important support zone, and holding above this range will keep the positive structure intact,” he said.

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