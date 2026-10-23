VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: A total of 24 distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields, including social service, education, industry, arts, sports, healthcare and law, were honoured at the State-Level Awards Ceremony - 2026. The event was organised by the All India Journalist Association and Maharashtra State Digital Media, Mumbai, on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements across different sectors. The ceremony was graced by Chandrakant Dada Patil, Maharashtra's Minister of Higher and Technical Education; Sanjay Bhokare, Founder President of the All India Journalist Association; Vijay Baviskar, senior journalist and Group Editor of Lokmat; Sarita Kaushik, Deputy Executive Editor at ABP; and IPS officer Sunil Phulari.

The primary objective of the awards ceremony was to recognise the contributions of individuals working at various levels of society, appreciate their achievements and inspire others to contribute towards social welfare and community development. Award Recipients and Award Categories Udyog Ratna Award 1. Mr. Harish Varu 2. Mr. Akshay Gangani 3. Mr. Nitin Bhagwat 4. Mrs. Swati Vallabh Nagarkar 5. Ms. Dipali Kamble 6. Mr. Ashish Kamathe 7. Mrs. Shweta Upadhyay 8. Mr. Rishikesh Futane 9. Mr. Shashank Shilimkar 10. Mr. Ashish Agrawal 11. Dr. Swapnil Ashok Kamble Karya Gaurav Vishesh Sanman 12. Mr. Krishnakumar Goyal Kala Yogdan Gaurav - 2026 13. Mr. Meghraj Rajebhosale Shikshan Ratna Award 14. Mr. Pushkaraj Bhalchandra Pathak Samaj Ratna Award 15. Mr. Sanjay Agrawal 16. Mrs. Mamta Sindhutai Sapkal

17. Mrs. Jyoti Sawardekar 18. Mrs. Pragya Jayesh Tank 19. Mr. Prashant Kanojia 20. Adv. Priya Shah Nyay Yoddha Award 21. Adv. Omkar Londhe 22. Adv. Abid Mulani Aarogya Ratna Award 23. Dr. Satyasheel Naik Best Fashion Show Organizer Award 24. Mr. Yogesh Pawar The ceremony was organised under the guidance of Siddharth Bhokare, State President, with the support of Sameer Desai, Vice President, and Sagar Bodgire, Public Relations Officer (PRO). MIDAS BUILT INFRA and NJ GROUP were the Main Sponsors of the event. The ceremony served as an inspiring platform to recognise the achievements of individuals from diverse fields. The initiative aimed to encourage meaningful contributions to society and motivate more people to work towards social progress and development.

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