OTT releases this week: New shows on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar and more

The weekend watchlist gets five new additions across Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, spanning crime dramas, time-loop comedies and historical action. This week’s releases include Chaar Yaar, which follows four friends whose pursuit of a better life takes a dangerous turn, and Lupin Part 4, which brings back Omar Sy as the gentleman thief Assane Diop.

Malayalam and Tamil cinema also feature prominently, with Dhoomakethu, The Paradise and Dorothy joining the streaming line-up. Here is a look at the five films and series to watch this week, along with their release dates, platforms and storylines.

5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Chaar Yaar- Amazon Prime Video

The crime drama Chaar Yaar takes place in early 2000s Mumbai. Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, and Prayrak Mehta play four buddies from modest origins. The buddies choose a dangerous path to a better life in the hopes of escaping their financial difficulties.

They are after fancy cars that have been stolen, but things quickly become messy. What begins as a means of earning money swiftly devolves into a perilous scenario involving gangsters and an unrelenting police inspector. On October 23, 2026, Chaar Yaar will make its Amazon Prime Video debut.

Lupin Part 4- Netflix

Omar Sy makes a comeback as Assane Diop in Lupin part four. Four years after the events of Part 3, Assane is imprisoned and longs to relocate to Senegal in order to start over with his family.

However, those intentions could be derailed by a fresh mystery. Assane comes under spotlight after a mysterious thief blames him for a string of well-planned museum heists in Paris.

Dhoomakethu- Netflix

On October 23, 2026, the Malayalam movie Dhoomakethu will go live on Netflix. The time-loop comedy, which was directed by Sudhi Maddison, features Nikhila Vimal, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sajin Gopu.

ALSO READ: Ramayana OTT release date: When and where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's film The movie is an option for audiences seeking something new from the typical crime thrillers and action dramas because it introduces the idea of a time loop into a comedic context. In addition to dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for a broader audience, viewers can see it in Malayalam.

The Paradise- Netflix

Srikanth Odela's historical action drama, The Paradise, stars Nani and Raghav Juyal. The movie, which takes place in the 1980s, went live on Netflix on October 22, 2026. The digital release is also gaining notice because it is said to have a shorter edit and better visual effects.

According to reports, the OTT version is about 24 minutes shorter than the theatrical version. The movie is available for streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Dorothy- Netflix

On October 23, 2026, Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil crime drama Dorothy will debut on Netflix. Starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth, the movie explores friendship and transgender experiences in Madurai during the 1990s.

Ilaiyaraaja wrote the music for the film, which has an A rating. A larger audience will be able to view the story because it will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.