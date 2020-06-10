Acko partners with Shadowfax to introduce accident and medical insurance for delivery partners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and fastest-growing digital insurance policy provider, General Insurance, announced a strategic tie-up with Shadowfax, largest crowdsourced B2B last-mile delivery services platform.

has developed a Group Personal Accident (GPA) policy and Group Mediclaim (GMC) policy for all Shadowfax delivery partners for the period they are active on the Shadowfax platform.

This industry is witnessing higher attrition, therefore, it needs an insurance plan which can also be as dynamic as the gig employees. has created dynamic insurance plans which allow the companies to extend the insurance to their active Delivery Partners and help the companies to save at least 30 per cent of their insurance cost.

Acko will undertake the risk and claim settlement for a daily GPA and GMC cover offered to the active Delivery Partners. Under this program, Shadowfax Delivery Partners will receive an insurance cover benefit for eventualities like death and disability for INR 7.5 Lac each.

There is also a loan protection cover of INR 50,000 and a child education cover of INR 20,000 for the Delivery Partners family in case of death or total disability.

The company will also be responsible for system integration and defining processes for the GMC program that will cover active rider partners of Shadowfax. Claims can be made through Acko's website and from Shadowfax's app as well.

"The safety of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us as they are the mainstay of our business ecosystem. We have always taken partner welfare steps keeping this philosophy in mind. We are glad that we have partnered with Acko, one of India's leading insurance providers to protect our delivery partners from any health/incident hazard during the current pandemic," said Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder, and CEO, Shadowfax.

"A positive aspect of this insurance is that it covers the safety of our Delivery Partners during or beyond the COVID situation. The insurance cover was seamlessly rolled out and implemented PAN India for our delivery partners who are at the forefront of the pandemic and serving the community," he added.

Ashwin Ramaswamy, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Acko said, "At Acko we create innovative products to ensure that it is effortless for consumers to secure themselves in various aspects of their daily life."

"This partnership with Shadowfax is a seamless integration of two customer-centric brands focused on delivering the best user experience. With this partnership, Acko will be bringing its hassle-free issuance and claims processes to Shadowfax Delivery Partners," he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)