India PR Distribution Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: In luxury hospitality, the details do a lot of quiet work. The way a room opens. The way the lighting settles. The texture of the linen. The view from the balcony. And increasingly, the way the room sounds. Actis Technologies has announced the availability of Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode in India, bringing Devialet's hospitality-ready audio solution to luxury hotels, premium resorts, private villas, and design-led suites across the region. For hotel owners and general managers, this solves a familiar problem. In-room audio is often treated as a small detail until it becomes a weak one. Underwhelming speakers, distorted sound, awkward controls or devices with someone else's pairing history can take the shine off an otherwise premium stay.

Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode is built to remove that friction. Now available in India through Actis Technologies, the solution brings Devialet's signature high-fidelity sound and sculptural design to guest rooms, suites, villas and lounges. It also gives hotel teams the control they need to manage sound simply across the property. The range is available in two models: 1. Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode 98 dB Available in Light Pearl, Deep Forest and Opera de Paris 2. Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode 108 dB Available in Light Pearl, Deep Forest and Opera de Paris Hotel Mode is designed for the real world of hospitality. Guests benefit from seamless Bluetooth connectivity, while properties retain control through room-specific naming, maximum volume limits, and automatic history reset.

Guests enjoy a truly immersive listening experience, and the hotel keeps the peace. "Hotels today are competing on experience, not just rooms," said Abhimanyu Gupta, Director, Actis Technologies. "The opportunity for premium properties is to make in-room sound part of that experience. Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode gives owners and general managers a way to add a memorable layer of luxury without adding complexity for their teams. It is a product guests can enjoy immediately and a detail that helps the property feel more complete." For architects and interior designers working on premium hotel projects, Devialet Phantom Ultimate offers uncompromising acoustic performance without the visual bulk of conventional speaker systems. Its iconic form and proprietary technologies let sound fully immerse within the room.

"The availability of the Devialet Phantom Ultimate Hotel Mode in India, alongside Actis Technologies, marks a key milestone for Devialet," said Gautier Mejane, Head of B2B in APAC at Devialet. "As India's luxury hospitality sector experiences remarkable growth with increasingly ambitious projects, we are providing properties with a tailored solution. The Hotel Mode pairs Devialet's iconic sound signature and unique aesthetics with seamless operational control, perfectly designed for the unique demands of the hotel industry." Actis Technologies will offer product guidance, consultation and demonstration support for hotel owners, general managers, architects, interior designers and project consultants evaluating Devialet for new hotel developments, luxury refurbishments, villas and premium suites.

To book a short call or private demonstration, contact Palak Hotha on +91-9167386570 About Actis Technologies Headquartered in Mumbai, we have offices in 13 cities and a sales and support network across 60 cities in India. We also have an international presence in the UAE, via our Dubai office. Established in 1971, Actis Technologies is one of Asia's fastest-growing AV and IT product distributors, helping global technology brands build stronger markets and reach more customers across India. Actis combines nationwide distribution with deep technical expertise, supporting partners through market development, reseller enablement, solution design, demonstrations, training, deployment guidance and after-sales support. Its growing portfolio spans displays, interactive displays, projectors, networking, professional audio, collaboration and other business technologies from leading global brands. A pan-India network of resellers, offices, warehousing and support capabilities enables Actis to keep products accessible, projects moving and customers supported across key markets.

This distribution strength is backed by more than five decades of experience in designing and delivering audio-visual, collaboration, lighting management and environment control solutions. Headquartered in Mumbai, Actis has a presence across more than 60 Indian cities, with international operations in the UAE. Learn more at www.actis.co.in About Devialet At the forefront of acoustic engineering, Devialet is born from a conviction: that the transformative power of sound belongs to everyone. The House's mission is to create deep, physical, and real connections through listening. Moments that are alive with sound. Thriving on relentless innovation, Devialet engineers continually push the boundaries of acoustic excellence, fusing uncompromising sound quality with elegant, functional design. The company's success is built on 250 registered patents and radical technologies that define Devialet products--from the Devialet Astra integrated amplifier and Devialet Phantom speakers to the Devialet Gemini II wireless earbuds, the Devialet Dione all-in-one soundbar, and the Devialet Mania smart portable speaker. To date, they have earned over 100 international awards.

Committed to making French excellence resonate around the world, Devialet relies on a robust strategy of industrial partnerships (with Safran, Ariane, Alpine, the BYD Group...), as well as cultural collaborations--notably with the Opera national de Paris--and artistic alliances. Through sound, Devialet brings its unique acoustic expertise to institutions, venues, and companies, helping to elevate artistic creation--and shape the sound of tomorrow. Learn more at www.devialet.com Press Contact Media Relations - Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd Email: contact@actis.co.in Phone: +91-22-30808000 Website: https://actis.co.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)