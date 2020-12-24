Actor Mahesh Babu's daughter launches animation web-series 'Funtastic Tara' 3D teaser presented by Magic Matrix

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sitara, daughter of actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar, launched the first look and teaser of the 3D animation web-series, Funtastic Tara.

"I am 'feeling wonderful' and 'super excited' to be the brand ambassador of the series. 'My friend Tara will grow up with me'," Sitara said.

For film director and writer, K.V. Rajendra, she has been the inspiration for the character of the protagonist, Tara. "My son asked me - why don't you make something for us kids? To answer his question, I ended up creating this series," said Rajendra at the press launch.

Produced by Magic Matrix Studios and presented by Mass Bunk Movies, the series features an eight-year-old protagonist, who embarks on a series of adventures with her two best friends. The three regular, school-going children find themselves entangled in a mystical quest, and simply cannot resist being a part of it. Bollywood celebrity Neha Dhupia attended the event and mentioned that she is happy to see 'new creativity on the horizon.

"She feels that the 3-D animation web-series is going to be 'revolutionary in children's entertainment'," Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Telangana Government was also a guest of honour at the event.

In light of the collaboration with Namrata Shirodhkar and Sitara, Magic Matrix Studios and Mass Bunk Movies envision a long-term plan. They are currently mapping out the subsequent seasons of Funtastic Tara, and hope to make a feature length film with the same franchise.

The concept of this animated world for children is the brainchild of Producers Nayan and Manish Futnani, Co-founders and partners at Magic Matrix. In partnership with Rajendra, they plan to bring 'fun, valuable entertainment' to children all over India. The first season of Funtastic Tara is currently under production, and the team looks forward to release the series in April, 2021.

Neha Dhupia - Bollywood Actress

Jayesh Ranjan - Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I & C) and Information Technology (IT) Telangana State

Namrata Shirodkar - Actress and Mrs. Mahesh Babu

KV Rajendra - Creator and Director (Funtastic Tara)

Manish Futnani and Nayan Futnani - Producer (Funtastic Tara)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)