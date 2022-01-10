Aditya Aggarwal's new DJ Punjabi party song Bet Lagdi is setting the dance floor on fire

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/Target Media): Producer Aditya Aggarwal and Raga Motion Pictures Entertainment LLP are back with one more sizzling Punjabi DJ party song "Bet Lagdi" which was launched on 31st December 2021.
It's getting a great response from music lovers and can easily be called the new jewel in the crown of Punjabi Music industry. Sung and composed by Sidharth Sid, the song has already become a favorite of the party lovers within a short period of time and people are going gaga over his melodious voice.
Model Mehak Maini who is undoubtedly a Diva also deserves to get credit for the increasing popularity of the music video.
Sidharth Sid has also featured in the video along with Mehak Maini and they have shown some really amazing dance moves. Mehak Maini looks like a damsel dressed in western and bold outfits and the video has been shot in a Disco Club as it is a DJ Party song. It has become more stunning because of the good number of hot and gorgeous models who have been roped in to shake their legs with the leading pair.
The lyrics of the song Bet Lagdi have been penned by Jass Banvait and Angel King is behind the beautiful music of the song. The director of the video is Villish Nanariya and the DOP is Golu Nishad, the music video has been edited by Yatin Arora.
Jassi Dhaliwal is the Project Manager and Indidigital has been bestowed with the responsibility of digital marketing of the music video which has crossed the 2 million mark in terms of views.
If you haven't watched the music video till now, you are certainly missing something big. Check out the YouTube link of the rocking party number: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYlm1G870Yo)
Producer Aditya Aggarwal has been playing an important role in taking the Punjabi pop music to the top among all the regional music industries. At one fell swoop, he is also ensuring that the new talent definitely gets a chance to showcase their skills and no talented person is deprived of making big in the music world.
Aditya Aggarwal who is a pass-out from IIT-Bombay was always passionate about music. It was his love for music which made him quit his white-collar job in the software sector and jump into the music industry.
He has changed the working style of the music world by introducing the idea of equity sharing of music content which is beneficial for the producers and the artists as well.
Sidharth Sid's Bet Lagdi has become a must play DJ Punjabi song in the parties and it is literally setting the dance floor on fire.
This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)
