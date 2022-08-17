'Adopt A Tree' campaign by Evos Buildcon inaugurated by Kalinga Keshari Rath

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/SRV): Adopt A Tree, a flagship initiative by Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by Founder and MD - Kalinga Keshari Rath. The aim behind the project is to involve all the stakeholders of Evos Buildcon to adopt and pledge to look after the tree.
"Planting a Tree is easy but what after that? We just plant and forget that we ever even planted a sapling. Saplings are also like human beings they need to be nurtured to reach their optimum potential. That is why instead of planting a Sapling we have initiated the Adopt a Tree Campaign and with this small act, we plan to make this world a little better to live and to grow." - Said the young and dynamic real estate tycoon while launching the campaign at Dauliapatna, Bhubaneswar.
Evos Buildcon is one of the leading developers in Bhubaneswar offering premium residential and commercial properties in Bhubaneswar. Managed by Kalinga Keshari Rath. They started our operation in the year 2005 December and got ISO 9001 - 2008 in 2009 for providing quality services in the field of Real Estate.
The Organisation has been driven by highly experienced, skillful, dedicated, honest, ethical, committed, visionary, enthusiastic as well as responsible leaders who have a great vision to bring miraculous changes in the field of real estate and in the field of winning the trust of Customers Forever.
When it comes to Luxury Residential projects at a Budget-Friendly price tag, Evos Buildcon has always remained a step ahead of its competitors. Its love for nature of Evos can be seen in its projects which amalgamate the beauty of nature with modern architecture. The recently launched Premium 3 BHK Residential Project Srichandan Enclave is evidence of the same.
