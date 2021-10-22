Advanced Micro Incision Glaucoma Surgery (istent) for the first time in India at Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

Ramkrishna Netralaya is pleased to bring istent, and istent inject by Glaukos, the USA for the first time in India. This is the world's smallest medical device known to be implanted in the human body.

Glaucoma, a sneak thief of sight that Affects 3 in every 100 people across the globe. Glaucoma genes are passed from one generation to another. These altered genes change the constitution of the trabecular meshwork, an area in the front part of the eye through which fluid inside the eye can flow out. This causes blockage of water (aqueous humor) inside the eye, which leads to raised pressure inside the eye, causing damage to the optic nerve.

Dr Nitin Deshpande of Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, on the occasion of launch functions, said, "Glaucoma being the 3rd largest cause of blindness in India, with almost 12 million diagnosed patients, we in Shree Ramakrishna Eye Hospital, is committed towards adopting the latest innovation in the field of glaucoma, to ensure world-class patient management and preserving vision till death."

He further said that "iStent & iStent inject, the latest global innovation by Glaukos Corporation, USA, has been implanted in 3 patients for the first time in India, in our institute. It's a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery procedure, which not only helps in managing glaucoma effectively and safely but also helps in fighting the key issue of non-adherence to current medication (eye drops), the key reason for glaucoma progression in 53% of treated patients. Since glaucoma is asymptomatic, the damage is already advanced once the patient realizes that he has visual problems.

Once this device is entangled in trabecular meshwork by a skilled surgeon, it increases the outflow of eye fluid (aqueous Humor) which restores the balance of pressure inside the eye, preventing further damage to the Optic Nerve."

There are multiple advantages to this new generation of glaucoma surgery:

It can be inserted through micro-incision, there is minimal injury to the eye

This device can be implanted during routine cataract surgery, preventing the need for additional cuts.

The use of surgical grade titanium and a proven track record makes this surgery safe for the eye.

Ramkrishna Netralaya is a recipient of the prestigious full NABH accredited eye institute in Thane, Mulund and Navi Mumbai. Its well-equipped glaucoma department is providing world-class Glaucoma care at an affordable cost for over 15 years. We are committed to providing compassionate eye care to all under one roof.

