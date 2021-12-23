Afghani-American actress Khatera Hakimi's performance in Code Name Abdul impresses the audiences

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): Khatera Hakimi, an Afghan-American actor based in New York, has ignited the silver screen with her riveting performance as the RAW agent in 'Code Name Abdul.'
With her stellar performance on the big screen, Khatera Hakimi has already become a heartthrob for many.
Code Name Abdul, starring Tanishaa Mukherjee in the lead role in her long-awaited return to the big screen, has everyone buzzing this week with its slick action that has everyone impressed. However, the film is receiving a fantastic response from audiences thanks to its new cast members, particularly Khatera Hakimi, whose passion has led her to work in Indian films.
Khatera Hakimi discovered her hidden talent of becoming an actress at a young age, influenced by her father's love of Indian classical music and black and white cinema of the past. The role of a RAW agent is played by Khatera Hakimi in the film, and she has done an excellent job.
Khatera Hakimi co-stars in the film with promising newcomers Akku Kulhari and Ashok Chaudhary. "I was glad that I had with colleagues and peers who did not belong to the quintessential Hindi film industry," she adds. In some ways, they were all just getting started. And I'm grateful for their company as we discussed our fears, challenges, and mental states because we were all in it together."
For months, Khatera Hakimi was trained in physicality to play the role of a RAW agent. "I was trained to strengthen my core and work on my agility," Khatera Hakimi says. It was sheer hard work and a few hours of gym time every day that propelled me to the next level of giving my all in the film and being physically prepared to perform stunts."
Stunt training was also important, according to the actor. "I worked with my stunt coordinator to learn how to handle the gun, shoot, punch, and kick." Every stunt is a meticulously choreographed sequence, and not being perfect wasn't an option. It was all very new to me, and it was also very difficult. But that's the fun of acting. You can sink your teeth into parts of the world that are completely foreign to you. In this case, it's critical to understand the character's psyche."
