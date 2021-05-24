Ahmedabad based Global Industrial Software Maker Blair Studios to build Flutter Apps in just 24 hours

You would like to read
- MageNative launches mobile app building panel to enable online merchants expand their business
- Branch announces the 2020 Mobile Growth Awards finalists
- Daffodil Software bags the Best Financial Mobile Application award at the 2020 Mobile Web Award Competition
- Sales acceleration company, Vymo, appoints financial services industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific
- Billroth Hospitals donates Rs 50 Lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against COVID-19
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Industrial Software Maker (https://blairstudios.com) Blair Studios CTO Parth Shah said the company has passed the 3rd phase trial of its Maintenance-free software in India and States.
He further added, "The real challenge we faced in the research stage was to make the apps Maintenance Free with such a limited budget. But we went ahead and did it."
Since 2002, Blair has been steadily growing with its Pharmaceutical Automated Software known for its monitoring technique from Door to Roof to Mobile App. The current version of the Industrial Software supports BarCode, QRCode, Work from Home, Mobile App Linking, Global Internet Access Speciality and many more features.
Rajesh Shah, Ex-director of Divine Life Care and the Managing Director of Divine Venture Catalyst India and Ghana said, "We have been successful in anticipating the change well-in-advance and our research team at Blair has done a very good job at ground level." The father-son duo is now actively looking to connect Technology with Medicines.
"Blair Studios recently launched its gaming start-up (https://sequel5.com) Sequel5 developed after expired US game patent US5029871A in 87 countries. The game crossed 10K downloads on Google Play Store in just 20 days of its 2nd stable release. Following the success of our own gaming brand developed using Flutter, we are now confident to enter the Instant Flutter App market," he added.
To bring down costs, the company ended operations in several markets and discontinued high-maintenance servers and software. It still works with some private servers and Google Cloud services along with home entrepreneurs that own and operate back-end technology.
To improve efficiencies, Blair streamlined local projects into three groups - Individual developer, remote freelancers and traditional dedicated teams. In April, Shah was said to have told freelancers the start-up was making progress toward a rebound after COVID and soon about to launch an in-House remote freelance work platform to facilitate smooth operational workflow within the company.
The company aims to get listed among the top ten software makers for Instant flutter apps in US, UK and India. "The goal is to create a significant difference in the marketplace which people can feel and we hope we gradually move towards maintenance-free apps in near future," says Parth Shah.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor