VMPL New Delhi [India], January 30: The Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievement Awards (IFEA) 2025 was proudly held in December at the prestigious Welcomhotel by ITC, New Delhi, marking yet another milestone in recognizing outstanding contributions across academia, research, leadership, innovation, and social development. The event brought together an esteemed gathering of academicians, researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the World. The IFEA Awards 2025 were presented by the Association for Awareness of Applied Research (AAAR) in collaboration with the Aimlay Foundation, and were organized by Aimlay Private Limited. The ceremony stood as a testament to the shared vision of all collaborators to celebrate excellence, promote applied research, and acknowledge individuals whose work has created meaningful and measurable impact in their respective domains.

It was a day of inspiration and celebration, as achievers from diverse fields were felicitated for their exemplary achievements. IFEA 2025 recognized individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, leadership, and a commitment to advancing knowledge and societal progress. Each award symbolized not only success but also perseverance, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. The day commenced with insightful keynote addresses by prominent industry tycoons, who shared their perspectives on leadership, innovation, applied research, and the evolving role of academia in driving sustainable growth. Their addresses set a powerful tone for the day, offering valuable insights into the future of research-driven development and industry-academia collaboration.

This was followed by an address from the Group CEO of Aimlay, Mr. Gitesh Gupta, whose words resonated deeply with the audience. He stated, "The IFEA Awards are not just about honoring success; they are about acknowledging persistence, research-driven thinking, and the courage to create meaningful change." He further highlighted Aimlay's commitment to empowering scholars, researchers, and professionals by providing structured support throughout their academic and professional journeys. Awardees of IFEA Awards 2025 One of the highlights of the evening was the felicitation of distinguished awardees who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields. The IFEA Awards 2025 honored achievers across multiple categories, including but not limited to education, research, innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

The awardees included: - Dr. Artika Ben - Dr. Bernd Rieger - Dr. C. Prabu Ramanathan - Dr. Girish Mohan Gupta - Dr. Divyesh Dhamecha - Dr. Esmaeil Eliasian - Dr. Krishnan Subhramanian Kadangode - Dr. Maria van Beurden - Mr. Meghesh Mohite - Dr. Mohammad Javed Khan - Dr. Moiz Yusufali Bohra - Dr. K. Raghavendra Amith - Dr. Safior Rahman - Dr. Sanjukta Vinod Kutty - Dr. Sheena Bansal - Dr. Vishwanand Pattar - Dr. Vishwesh Jamuar - Dr. Rajesh Sondhi - Dr. Deepjyoti Borah - Dr. Umed Singh - Dr. Priyanka Patel - Dr. Sayed Mubashra Sayed - Dr. Tasneem Mustafa Jalgaonwala - Dr. Manali Pawar - Ms. Samina Kanchwala - Dr. Arun Tukaram Borhade - Dr. Laxmi Akula - Dr. Cassam Chutoo - Dr. Zubeida Shahanshah

- Dr. Er. Ambika Ballabha Swain - Dr. Ang Tong Wan Victor - Dr. Kunal Saurabh - Ms. Rakhi Nagpal - Dr. Kelvin Kwek - Dr. Rajesh Kumar - Dr. Monica Awasthi - Dr. Krunal Shah - Dr. Kriti Agarwal - Dr. Ajay Awasthi - Dr. Mohammed Riyajuddin Khan - Dr. Gayathri Srinivasan lyer - Dr. T B V J Rama Sharma - Dr. Dharmaraj Nathu Patil - Dr. Valiyaveedu Nelson Antony - Dr. Sanjiv Mulgaonkar - Dr. Md Nasim Raza Khan - Dr. Jonnakuti Sekhar babu - Dr. Sudhir Kumar Agarwal - Dr. Girja Shankar Yadav - Mr. Kotha Sandeep Kumar - Dr. Cheruparambil Ahamed Rahman - Dr. Kamma Veera Venkata - Mr. Sridhar Krishnaswami Iyengar - Dr. Vishwanath Babunath Nath - Dr. Shaha Alam

- Dr. Baljinder Singh - Dr. Ram Kumar Sinha - Dr. Awotarsingh Bhantooa - Dr. Abhishek Pande - Dr. Mag. Harald Trostl - Dr. Hemant Nayak - Dr. Bryan Charles - Dr. Sanesh Sivan - Dr. Vikas Kumar - Dr. Gayeetree Kumaree Ramchurn Samboo - Dr. Kulkarni Chandrashekhar Narayan - Dr. Pagar Prashant Dagaji - Aura & Co. (Advocates and Law Consultants) - Dr. Chandrahasan Thozhukkat Menon - Ms. Swapnaja Vishwanath - Dr. Billyamin Bola Taiwo Adedayo - Mr. Anil Kumar Goyal - Dr. Chakrapani Thennilapuram Mahadeva Iyer - Mr. Ashish Gupta - Dr. Sanjeev Ambedkar - Dr. Hansa Dulumoni Goswami Each awardee was recognized for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their role in shaping positive change within their domain. Their journeys and achievements served as an inspiration for aspiring professionals, researchers, and students present at the event.

The ceremony also featured engaging interactions, reflections on leadership and research-driven growth, and moments of recognition that reinforced the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and society. The event concluded with a renewed commitment from the organizers to continue fostering platforms that celebrate merit, integrity, and innovation. By highlighting exemplary work across sectors, IFEA aims to inspire future generations, encourage applied research, and promote a culture of excellence. Stay tuned for upcoming initiatives that continue to celebrate success, leadership, and innovation, or visit www.aimlay.com for more information. About Aimlay Aimlay is a globally recognized education and research mentorship platform offering comprehensive support in higher education admissions, thesis and research writing support, journal publications support, law admissions support, and academic recognition services. Trusted by learners worldwide, Aimlay has been empowering academic journeys for 16 years and is widely regarded as the #1 mentorship platform in the education and research ecosystem. We are headquartered in Delhi, India and has registered offices in Dubai and the USA.

412, 4th Floor, D Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, Delhi, India - 110085 info@aimlay.com +91 9821664888 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)