Airmeet proudly announces certification for ISO 27001:2013 security standard

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Airmeet, an all-in-one platform for virtual and hybrid events designed to deliver real engagement and better interactions, announced the issuance of the certificate for ISO 27001:2013 security standard.
ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the organization's context.
The certificate has been awarded for design, development, implementation and support of a virtual and hybrid platform for events, meetups and conferences along with innovative services and solutions. It also certifies the management system, service, or documentation procedure, has all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance.
Keeping up with Airmeet's performance driven culture, the ISO certification is a testament of the company's devotion to continually enhance their product. In order to become ISO 27001:2013 compliant, the firm had to undergo a series of extensive audits, pre-audit assessments and reviews. ISO certification is one of the world's most highly regarded standards and a huge milestone for Airmeet.
"I feel extremely proud of our team and their commitment to deliver nothing but the highest quality standards for their clientele. We as a team are dedicated towards raising the bar for security standards in the industry and vow to continue improving ourselves in compliance with the set standards," said Lalit Mangal, Co-founder and CEO of Airmeet said, talking about the certification.
Airmeet is an all-in-one virtual events platform for event organizers, marketers, community builders, and enterprises. Airmeet was founded in 2019 by IIT alumni and ex-CommonFloor executives Lalit Mangal, Manoj Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar Jasti. With a core focus on creating the most interactive immersive virtual events platform for knowledge professionals, Airmeet's scalable platform supports a variety of event formats including fairs, expos, meetups, workshops, summits, town halls and more, virtually.
Airmeet is currently a 60 plus person remote-first team based out of six countries. Airmeet has raised USD 15M plus in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital and some marquee angels. Airmeet is growing aggressively globally.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
