AIS Windows launches experience centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): AIS Windows, a strategic business unit of AIS, has today unveiled its latest technology-driven experience centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player, both in the automotive and value-added architectural glass segments.

This is AIS Windows' 2nd Experience Centre, with the other being in Defence Colony, New Delhi. The Bengaluru Experience Centre is located at HMG Ambassador, Ground floor, 137 Residency Road, Bangalore - 560025.

Spread across 3700 sq. ft., the experience centre will allow homeowners, commercial real estate developers, designers and architects to get themselves acquainted with the full range of AIS Windows' customized solutions, including glass and fenestration products. The experience centre not just offers a touch and feel for the product, but also a phygital experience of products and applications through the various tech enabled consoles in the centre. The staff on hand is fully equipped and trained to handle all queries related to products and solutions as well as assist the customers with the phygital experience.

The experience centre was inaugurated by Vikram Khanna, COO - Asahi Glass Ltd. and Mahesh Khaitan, Director - Sattva Group.

Speaking at the launch, Vikram Khanna, COO - Asahi Glass Ltd. said, "The AIS Experience Centre is a unique one-of-its-kind showroom where the customer will be able to experience different door and window typologies in both uPVC and Aluminium range and also experience security, acoustic, energy efficiency and privacy solutions in glass. Each element of this experience centre has been thought of and designed to provide the visitor with a sublime experience. For us at AIS, it was indeed a huge project, and a lot of thinking, planning, hard work has gone into it giving it its final shape. We take pride in presenting to you the Best in class, state-of-the-art glass and windows experience centre."

In the words of Naveen Karki, Business Head, AIS Windows, "Windows and doors play an important role in design aesthetics and energy performance of buildings, be it commercial, institutional or residential. They provide physical and visual connection between the inside and outside and enhance the overall appeal of the building. Rising demand for well-designed windows has led to AIS Windows innovations in the quality and texture of the windows. Beyond aesthetics, windows are expected to perform other functions such optimizing day-lighting, insulation, energy conservation, noise reduction and pollution control."

AIS Windows is part of Asahi India Glass Ltd. It offers end-to-end 360-degree solutions viz. design, consultation, glass, frame selection, and installation in uPVC & Aluminum with best in glass products and hardware fittings.

In addition to conventional functions like protection from environment, day lighting, and aesthetics, AIS Windows also cater to other functionalities like safety, security, noise cancellation, and energy efficiency. AIS Windows Noise cancelling windows, Burglar-resistant windows, Solar control windows, Safety glass windows, Monsoon proof windows, and a range of customized benefit windows are produced with exceptional precision and are professionally installed.

Company Website: (www.aiswindows.com).

AIS is India's leading integrated glass and windows solutions company. It provides end-to-end solutions to the customers right from manufacturing, processing, fabrication and installation. It is a sand-to-solutions organization offering varied glass products and solutions for the industrial as well as end customers in the domestic and international markets. AIS strictly adheres to the stringent quality norms of both the global and domestic OEMs and follows all Indian and International quality standards.

AIS is a dominant player, both in automotive and value-added architectural glass segment with an established track record over the past three decades, established in 1987.

Company Website: (www.aisglass.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)