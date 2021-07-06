AIWMI launches Qualifi India, national initiative for upskilling through advanced finance education programs

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Association of International Wealth Management of India (AIWMI), a not-for-profit organization and a globally recognized membership association for finance professionals, has launched a national initiative 'Qualifi India'.
With the aim of upskilling people through advanced finance education programs during the lockdown, Qualifi India has been launched in collaboration with some of the most prominent people in finance.
Education Programs under Qualifi India will be instructor-led programs, designed and delivered by some of the best finance minds of the country. These education programs are developed by the Industry Experts to help candidates with Niche Finance Skills and an industry-approved Program Certification.
On behalf of each candidate enrolling for education program/s under the Qualifi India initiative, AIWMI will be donating 50% of the fee collected to the following shortlisted Government and Private organizations like PM Cares Fund, National Defence Fund, Act Grants, Hemkunt Foundation, Swasth, Tata Memorial Hospital, Give India, Zomato Feeding India. Donations will be made on the basis of preference shared by each candidate during program registration. AIWMI has witnessed over 1100 student enrolment and has also successfully raised INR 5.5 lakh so far under the program.
Aditya Gadge, Founder & Chief Executive Officer said, "Qualifi India has been designed to achieve two major objectives which include helping people upgrade their skills during the lockdown through advanced finance education programs and provide monetary support to various Government & Private Organizations who are working towards nation building and providing relief against Covid19. We invite finance aspirants and professionals to benefit from these advanced education programs and earn an industry-approved credential while contributing to our nation's wellbeing."
Under the initiative AIWMI will offer a series of advanced training programs designed to help finance professionals in the financial sector deal with the new, complex challenges that are expected of them by the market and by industry regulators.
Programs to be delivered under Qualifi India will be instructor-led, designed and delivered by some of the best finance minds of the country. These education programs are developed by Industry Experts to help candidates with Niche Finance Skills and Program Certification.
The various courses under the program cover wide ranging topics such as Technical Analysis, Personal Branding, Financial Planning, Financial Product Sales, Early-Stage Investing, Derivatives Trading, Banking, ESG Investing, Financial Report Writing, Art Valuation, Corporate Valuation, Finance for entrepreneurs, financial modelling, Applied quantitative Equity Investing, Debt Investing, Market & Risk Modelling and Trust & Estate Planning.
Course is conducted by well-known industry experts like Nimesh Mehta, Director, ASK Investment Managers Ltd., Ashish Fafadia, Partner, Blume Ventures and Chandru Badrinarayanan, Managing Partner, ECube, Investment Advisors.
This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)
