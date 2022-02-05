Ajay's Takeaway Food opens its 100th outlet in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): Ajay's Takeaway Food, which started with a small outlet in Gujarat's Navsari town offering cold coffee, burgers, and pizzas celebrated a landmark occasion in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) history with the launch of its 100th outlet on the Vasana Road in Vadodara on February 5.

The launch marks an important step in the brand's attempt to establish its footprint in the burgeoning food service market in Gujarat. In a very short span of eight years, Ajay's has spread its wings by setting up outlets in Surat, Navsari, Billimora, Valsad, Chikhli, Ankleshwar, Bharuch and Vadodara. The brand has big plans to penetrate pan-India.

(http://ajays.co.in/franchisee.php) Ajay's, which began its journey in Navsari town in 2014 with the business principle of serving tasty, high-quality, and affordable food, is giving established multinationals a run for their money by demonstrating a better ability to penetrate the market and target lower price-points.

Ajay's Takeaway Food is the brainchild of the two Gujarati brothers--Ajay Solanki and his elder brother Jaideep Solanki. After they shifted from Pune to Navsari in Gujarat along with their parents in 2012, they opened their first store, which was not branded as Ajay's. The success of the first venture inspired them to open a second location, but it failed miserably. They realised that successful businesses have distinct brands and provide something unique. MNC-operated fast-food chains were out of reach for a large segment of the population.

This is how Ajay's was born in August-2014 on the philosophy of providing branded and hygienic burgers, pizza, and cold coffee at reasonable prices.

Ajay Solanki, the founder of Ajay's, which is named after him and his elder brother Jaideep Solanki, said, "During COVID-19 pandemic, like most businesses, Ajay's too bore the burnt, and from 21 outlets, the number fell to 13 within two months of the nationwide lockdown. We adopted multi-pronged strategy by reducing entry barriers with zero franchising fees and scrapped the 5 per cent royalty on sales. Today, more than 75 per cent of our franchise outlets are run by entrepreneurs below 35 years."

Starting from 2014 to 2015, Ajay's established three outlets in Navsari. In 2016, the first franchise of Ajay's Takeaway Food was set up in Surat's Nanpura. The food-loving people of Surat accepted the reasonably priced burgers, pizzas, and cold coffee offered by Ajay's and there was no looking back.

From 2017 to 2021, Ajay's spread its wings by setting up more outlets in Surat, Navsari, Billimora, Valsad, Chikhli, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, and Vadodara.

Jaideep Solanki, co-founder of Ajay's said, "Like our philosophy of affordable food, we are offering franchise for Rs 8 lakh, allowing the budding entrepreneurs to make a windfall of profits."

