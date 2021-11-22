Alcodes Mobility re-launches marketing automation software 'Cronberry' for small and medium businesses in India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Alcodes mobility Pvt. Ltd, India's leading SMS service platform, has re-launched its service for marketing automation known as 'Cronberry'.

The New update consists of a revamped website and added features as digital catalogues, Landing pages, Url Shortner etc.

Abhishek Joshi, Co-founder, Cronberry said, "According to industry estimates, more than 60% of marketing leaders worldwide are now using at least one marketing automation platform. MarTech, which has seen widespread adoption in India, is expected to grow at a 44% CAGR over the next five years."

Joshi added, "Today's marketers are in a mad dash to provide their customers with an excellent 'Online / Offline experience,' rather than simply managing the relationship. In the next three years, major SMBs in India will shift to this trend to capitalise on the current digital wave."

Cronberry is working in the field of marketing automation and lead management, which aims to streamline the process of reaching out to possible customers as well as their retention / re-engagement over long periods.

The company offers to bring this diverse set of activities within the umbrella of a single mode of automation. Instead of a segmented approach to defining the marketing campaign, this tool connects the user database and its activities directly with the necessary adjustments as per the demography of the subjects targeted.

The internet's importance in our daily lives has grown over the last decade. However, it was not until the pandemic began in 2020 that it became the primary mode of communication. While large scale businesses had already shifted to an e-commerce based model and adopted the online business automation processes, small and medium scale enterprises had to play the catch up as quarantined existence became the order of the day. This brought about the unique problem of reaching out to customers over the digital landscape, said Joshi.

Currently being bootstrapped, Cronberry already has a customer base of over 250 small and medium businesses and plans to begin its external funding exercise in December 2021. The company intends to expand beyond Indian territory into South East Asia and the Middle East by 2022. Along with the international expansion, their long-term goals include a thousand or more new customers and a revenue of at least Rs 10 crore.

Cronberry is an essential tool for small and medium businesses to avail and make their reach as widespread and robust as possible, in the current climate of digital existence, as e-commerce becomes the rule rather than the exception, and with 20000+ homegrown e-commerce players and 66 million+ SME's being registered.

