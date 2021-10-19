aLL Plus Size Store launches their fabulously festive "Limited Edition" collection

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): The festive season is the best time to bring out the fashion fever in you. In a time marred by pandemic, the festive spirit helps celebrate good times with friends and family, and this needs a new wardrobe.
To ensure style and fashion is curated to everyone this festive season aLL THE PLUS SIZE STORE presents the fabulous, majestic and exquisite festive collection.
The stunning new festive collection for plus-size men and women have a wide range for all occasions. Ladies flaunt your curves in gorgeous Zari embroidered kurtas or Royal foil print flowy dresses and much more. And for men we have colourful kurtas, jackets, shirts and more in a mix of bright & warm hues that sets the tone for the festivities. Be it a festive lunch or a family dinner - aLL HAS IT All.
The campaign has two body-positive influencers revelling in the festive glory.
Being a limited edition collection, customers can immediately shop the look worn looks by shopping from aLLonlinestore.in or buy from any of the 81 aLL stores Pan India.
Talking about aLL's Fabulously Festive collection: Pawan Sarda, Group CMO- Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said "Festive period for all of us is the time to celebrate fashion and flaunt it in style so why should the plus size not join the party. Our continuous endeavour is to romanticize the plus size fashion with unapologetic swag and be fashion first not limited to any body type. We believe all body types are beautiful and it's time for everyone to get their fashion game on and be fabulously festive"
Rajeev Singh business head, aLL: The Plus Size Store said "aLL has always believed that fashion is for everyone & beauty can never be limited to a body type. And festive period is the best time to bring your best fashion game and celebrate the true you. This season we've curated a festive collection that's majestic & regal with a fun and quirk quotient ensuring our customers step out in style, all the time.
To men and women in the country of all sizes, celebrate yourself every day because you are worth it.
If you have got it, flaunt it and be fabulously festive.
