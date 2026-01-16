PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Altimetrik, an AI-first data- and digital-engineering company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, which assesses quality engineering service providers on their ability to support enterprise quality transformation. In a business environment shaped by AI, automation and intelligent software ecosystems, software products sit at the core of digital transformation agendas and increase the need for agility, responsiveness and accelerated time to market. As generative AI, agentic AI and intelligent automation redefine software engineering, Quality Engineering has assumed a mission critical role so enterprises can deliver resilient, adaptive and high performing digital products. Enterprises are adopting shift-left and shift-right quality approaches, continuous testing and real-time feedback loops to address these demands.

Everest Group has assessed Altimetrik as a Major Contender in this research. Key strengths highlighted for Altimetrik include the following: - A blended delivery model that integrates onshore and offshore capabilities for enterprises that aim to balance cost efficiency with close collaboration - Proven expertise in small size quality engineering engagements, supported by repeatable proof points, for enterprises that require focused scopes Farid Roshan, Global Head, AI Infused Digital, Altimetrik, said, "Being recognized as a Major Contender underscores the strength of Altimetrik's AI-infused QE capabilities and the critical role quality plays in our AI-first delivery model. By embedding intelligence across the Secure SDLC - from automated test generation and optimization to synthetic data and AI-driven test engineering - we are accelerating outcomes for our clients and raising the bar for digital execution. This milestone reflects the innovation and commitment of our teams and the differentiated value we consistently bring to the market."

Altimetrik's quality engineering services align with key enterprise objectives in efficiency, evolution, experience and endurance. The approach supports outcomes such as reduced test cycle time, increased automation coverage, lower cost of quality, faster feature rollout, support for emerging and next-generation technology, enhanced digital reliability, consistent user experience, continuous compliance assurance and resilience under load. Echoing this achievement, Ankit Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group, said, "Altimetrik's blended delivery model, integrating both onshore and offshore capabilities, has enabled it to combine cost efficiency with close collaboration. Its proven expertise in small-scale quality engineering engagements, supported by repeatable proof points, demonstrates execution rigor for focused scopes. These strengths enable clients to manage cost and to progress quality objectives incrementally with lower risk. These factors are reflected in Altimetrik's recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

The recognition comes as the global quality engineering services market reached US$75 to 77 billion in 2024, with growth influenced by AI, generative AI and agentic AI adoption in testing, rapid technology adoption across cloud, IoT and next-generation architectures and an intensified focus on customer experience assurance. Enterprise spending on QE for AI is set to rise, and the next wave of quality engineering will be shaped by AI-led productivity and platformization, even as organizations address talent and skill gaps, compliance requirements and security pressure. This Major Contender position reinforces Altimetrik's role in helping enterprises navigate next-generation quality engineering and deliver reliable digital products at scale.

The Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 presents an assessment of 52 quality engineering service providers across functional testing, non-functional testing, QE advisory and test automation, including AI- / Generative AI- / Agentic AI-enabled test automation and continuous testing. Each provider profile presents its service focus, key Intellectual Property and solutions, domain investments and case studies. The assessment draws on Everest Group's annual RFI process for calendar year 2025, interactions with quality engineering service providers, client reference checks and ongoing analysis of the quality engineering services market. About Altimetrik Altimetrik is an AI-first data- and digital-engineering company that helps enterprises accelerate growth with an incremental, product-oriented approach. An official services partner of OpenAI, Altimetrik's ALTI AI Adoption Lab™ and DomainForge.ai enable enterprises to design, build, and deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions at speed and scale. With more than 10,000 practitioners worldwide and deep engineering DNA, Altimetrik empowers organizations across BFSI, manufacturing, retail & CPG, automotive, healthcare, and life sciences to modernize technology, launch new business models, and scale AI adoption.

Recognized in the 2025 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Global AI Services and named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for BFSI IT Services Specialists and Life Sciences Digital Engineering Services, Altimetrik continues to drive efficiency, visibility, and frictionless processes for enterprises worldwide. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862661/Altimetrik_Logo.jpg