Ananya Panday to endorse VEGA

Bollywood's latest rage and the current heartthrob of the nation, fashionista Ananya Panday has been signed up by India's leading beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand, VEGA, to endorse its exquisite range of products.
VEGA has one of the largest range of 'Head to Toe' beauty accessories and a differentiated portfolio of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) hair styling and grooming appliances.
"VEGA's mission is to make our consumers 'Atmanirbhar' with our DIY range of innovative products. We have always innovated while combining fashion & style with value for money pricing. We have introduced various products such as 3 in 1 hair styler, hairdryer, straightening brushes, and chopstick curler with the endeavor to always stay ahead of the competition with a keen focus to bring the best for our consumer. The name VEGA denotes one of the brightest stars in the universe and for us, all our VEGA fans are the bright stars who dazzle the world with their charm and pizzazz. This is the quality that resonates in our brand star, Ananya Panday, who at such a young age has made a mark for herself and enthralls her legion of fans with her charm, skills & cool quotient. She is already known for her distinct style statement and the elan with which she presents herself to the world. Her appeal amongst the young & the youth of India is second to none, a fact that is evident from her immense following on all forms of media. Ananya is the perfect fit for brand VEGA that also aspires to cater to the diverse grooming and styling needs of the young free-spirited gen Z of today," said Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega Industries Pvt Ltd on this occasion.
"I love experimenting with my hair because it symbolizes my passion for fashion & flair. Vega has been an integral part of my hair styling routine for a long time and I feel great being a part of the brand that is a leader in providing grooming solutions and is loved in all parts of our country. For me, Vega Hair Straighteners, Dryers, Stylers, and Hair Brushes are a 'must-have'. They help you achieve that salon-perfect look within the comfort of your home. I am truly excited and looking forward to a journey full of style & glamour with VEGA," said Ananya about her association with the brand.
