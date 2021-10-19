Ant Play - a cloud gaming platform that turns any smart device into a gaming PC

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): '(https://antplay.tech) Ant Play' has launched first-of-its-own-kind, a cloud based gaming platform that turns any smart device into a gaming PC. The idea is to simplify the streaming of high-quality, immersive games on low, medium and even aging desktops and laptops.

* Now customers can subscribe to the service and help change the landscape of gaming in India

* Choose from two different configurations with subscriptions starting from just Rs. 999

* Run high end PC games even on archaic desktops, laptops or even mobile devices

* A complete heavy duty cloud PC solution for desktop experience

Ant Play aims to make high end, fast paced gaming more accessible via leveraging cloud services, Ant Play makes it easy to stream high-quality, immersive games on low, medium and even aging desktops and laptops. Players can enjoy Ant Play on their favorite devices without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware or complicated configuration. It gives the ability to play at FHD, 60fps, a latency of 10-20 ms, and all of it with a connectivity currently found in most homes between 15Mb/s to 50Mb/s.

"Ant Play is new and promising software designed to create easy access to play great games on the devices customers already own and love. The users will be benefited with the best configuration at the minimum subscription price," said Himanshu Jain, Founder, Ant Play.

Any Game, Any Configuration, Any Budget!

While other services in the field offer one plan solution only (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6KY8d-umYo) Ant Play offers two predefined configurations at launch with one based on a quad core CPU and GTX 1660 and another based on an octa-core CPU and RTX 3060. Users can choose the configuration and pay for intervals ranging from as small as 7 days to a full month giving the highest level of transparency to the subscribers so they can choose what fits their needs, requirements, and budgets. Since the services start from as low as Rs. 999, Ant Play is definitely on the affordable side considering the current situation of graphics card pricing.

Availability

Ant Play is live and one can purchase the plan of their choice from their official website. Once a purchase is made a unique user ID and password would be sent to the user within 48 hours post which they can start using their cloud desktop.

Ant Play is a leading innovator in the field of cloud gaming backed up by a team of professional gamers, engineers and enthusiasts that collectively bring decades of experience to the table. It is aimed to make high end computing power more affordable and accessible to everyone in the country while giving a boost to the gaming culture, especially eSports.

