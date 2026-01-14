NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Anurag Sinha forays back on screen with the Netflix crime thriller Taskaree, based on customs and smuggling networks, directed by Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath.

Taskaree is Anurag Sinha's first collaboration with Neeraj Pandey for a Netflix series. With a selective blend of varied genres ranging from crime thrillers, drama and dramedy, Anurag Sinha has yet again proved his ability to enthral audiences with his clinical yet highly compelling and bold performance. Set against the backdrop of smuggling and customs, Taskaree is an eclectic mix of a promising ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Hemant Kher.