APIS India launches digital campaign during Ramadan - #SehatKaSaath

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Mediawire): APIS India, India's one of the leading FMCG brands has launched a digital video campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. This digital campaign resonates with the theme of Ramadan, keeping intact the emotional aspects associated to it.

The philosophy behind this campaign is that Ramadan brings family and friends together and strengthens the bonds of kinship and brother/sisterhood. Part of that bond is built when you share food together. Sharing not only increases the blessing in your food, but also makes you realize how little you can be satisfied with.

(https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/med1.PNG)

As the brand is into healthy product range with Dates in their category, which is the most consumed food item in the month, the idea was also to impart a message on the importance of a healthy living during the month. With an objective to reach maximum hearts the brand will be leveraging major social media platforms, influencer marketing, google ads, programmatic ads, youtube ads along with a few more.

"With Ramadan taking place in the shadow of the COVID for the second time, the importance of sharing & caring for each other has been realized by all. The pandemic has highlighted the human values to be shared by fellow citizens. This is the true spirit of Ramadan," said Pankaj Mishra, CEO, Apis India, speaking on this creative campaign.

He further added that the month of Ramadan significantly contribute in fostering good relations and promoting community cohesion. This campaign is our way to promote sharing, which is an important aspect in our lives.

Video URL to embed: (https://www.youtube.com/embed/GR2-qxLjqL4)

It is the story of a man's good deeds, which inspires us to look at life a little differently. Interspersing the film with textural and organic details, this video is a realistic and emotional experience for the viewer. It takes the audience through the journey of sharing food and depicts a moving tale which places humanity above all thus symbolising slice of life and harmony.

This digital campaign is the creative vision of Digital agency Sociapa - Your Social Buddy & Production house Going rogue studios and cast include prominent artistes such as Avijit Dutt. The campaign has been launched during holy month of Ramadan and will run during Ramadan.

Avijit Dutt (the father), was the most appropriate choice and a natural and a flawless actor which was reflected in the film. The boy who played the character of Farhaan, completely justified it with his innocence and sweetness. Similarly, mother and the daughter with their perfect expressions and dialogue delivery performed their best.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)