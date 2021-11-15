Apply for a Fullerton India personal loan for salaried and get exciting discounts*!

You would like to read
- Zavron Finserv introduces instant personal loan application - ZinCash
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg
- HSNC University gets record number of student applicants
- Understanding the different types of interest rates on home loans
- Coforge DPA and TalentSprint announce summer school for Business Process Automation
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (Fullerton India) is a leading NBFC with a robust pan-India presence.
This festive season, Fullerton India's salaried customers get a flat discount of 0.5%* on the processing fees and a flat discount of 0.5%* on personal loan interest rates.
Along with this special festive offer, (https://www.fullertonindia.com/personal-loan.aspx) Fullerton India offers instant personal loan starting at 11.99% per annum, depending on the customer's eligibility. In order to make personal loans easy and stress-free for its customers, Fullerton India offers the following features:
Personal loans up to Rs 25 lakhs**: Depending on their eligibility, customers can avail of a personal loan of up to Rs 25 lakhs** without any collateral.
Digital Process: Customers do not need to stand in queues or meet agents. Fullerton India offers an end-to-end digital process.
Paperless Documentation: Applicants can scan their documents and upload them along with their other details while applying online, hence enabling a paperless application process.
Online Tools: Fullerton India ensures that its customers make an informed decision. It offers various tools such as personal loan eligibility calculators and (https://www.fullertonindia.com/personal-loan-emi-calculator.aspx)personal loan EMI calculators on all its platforms for the customers' benefit.
Flexible Tenure: To help borrowers repay their EMIs conveniently without stressing their finances, Fullerton India offers the complete freedom to choose the tenure as per comfort and convenience between 12 to 60 months.
How to Avail the Offer: Fullerton India offers this special festive offer to all its online salaried customers only. Thus, in order to be eligible for this offer, applicants must be salaried and apply for a personal loan online via Fullerton India's website. Eligible applicants may then be offered a 0.5% discount* in processing fees and interest rates.
Customers can also avail of instant loans and get the offer through (https://www.fullertonindia.com/instaloan-personal-loan-app.aspx)Fullerton India's Instaloan App. It is a quick and convenient personal loan application for salaried professionals.
Through the app, customers can apply for a Fullerton India Personal loan at any time, Anywhere from the convenience of their home. The app offers a hassle-free documentation process where the customers only need to upload their basic information and documents. It is an entirely digital process, with dynamic tracking status available. A personal loan eligibility calculator is available on the app as well.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor