Apposite wins the coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in learning

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Apposite Learning Solutions, a Hyderabad-based organization is renowned for creating innovative learning solutions for premier clients such as Microsoft, Coromandel, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, among many others.

On 19th August 2021, Apposite won the coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in learning, in the category Best Advance in Creating an Extended Enterprise Learning Program.

The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are internationally renowned awards that are given for excellence in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

The Brandon Hall Group awarded the silver to Apposite for exemplary work for its client, Turing AI, San Francisco, USA. Turing creates workplace security products such as thermal scanners which were widely used against the fight with COVID-19 in many workplaces in the USA. Apposite helped Turing's end users easily and effectively use the covid prevention products by creating visually stunning and intuitive product video demonstrations. These self-help videos helped Turing in significantly reducing the time spent by the support team.

This was Apposite's first time submission for the global learning awards and it won a silver on debut. For those new to Brandon Hall Awards, it is comparable to the Oscars/Olympics for the global learning industry. Every year the Brandon Hall Group receives thousands of global entries from various learning development teams around the world and after a rigorous selection procedure they choose the top winners in a particular category.

"Apposite's submission and win was significant because it helped global audiences and workplaces against their fight with Covid-19. All of the learning development was executed from the HQ in Hyderabad with team members contributing from across India and that too in the midst of the pandemic and lockdown.

Also significant is that Apposite Learning Solutions is among a handful of companies in India to have won this award and probably the only company in Hyderabad to have won the award this year," said Amith Vincent, Founder and Managing Partner - Apposite Learning Solutions.

Approved press release statement from Brandon Hall Group:

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program, Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees, and customers."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"We added several awards categories this year to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion in their HCM practices," Brandon Hall Group CEO, Mike Cooke said. "Winning organizations in all categories demonstrated a people-centric approach while driving superior business results under challenging and unprecedented conditions. Demonstrating HCM's impact on the business is what sets our awards apart."

