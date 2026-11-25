PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: As Indian investors increasingly look beyond domestic markets to diversify their portfolios, Appreciate today announced a strategic collaboration with India INX Global Access IFSC Limited (India INX GA), the GIFT City-based Global Access Provider authorised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Through this arrangement, Appreciate will expand its reach with access to a range of international investment opportunities using the market access platform and infrastructure of India INX GA. The offering is intended to make participation in overseas markets available through a regulated GIFT IFSC framework.

The range of international investment products accessible through the platform may include global equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, bonds and other eligible financial products across international markets, subject to product availability and applicable regulatory requirements.