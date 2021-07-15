Aragen announces partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics, aimed at developing novel small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announced that it has been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics, a leader in the development of small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression, as its partner in India.
Through this collaboration, Aragen will provide Skyhawk with various discovery chemistry and biology service solutions.
This partnership is focused on accelerating Skyhawk's research pipeline. "We are delighted to have been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics as its partner in India. At Aragen, we believe that in every molecule is the possibility for better health. It is with this spirit that we look forward to leveraging Aragen's 20 years of discovery research expertise to help Skyhawk advance the development of its novel small molecule therapeutics targeting some of the world's most intractable diseases," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen.
