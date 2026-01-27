VMPL New Delhi [India], January 27: Do you remember the pride you felt when you answered a question while watching KBC on Television? If yes, then you already know the "Joy of Answering" very well. Quiz Competitions are a shared memory of our school life, whether we won or not. Built around curiosity, participation, and play, they became the only "exams" students genuinely looked forward to. That same instinct hasn't disappeared, just evolved. "This generation is wired differently. They engage with gamified and interactive experiences," says Manas Chaturvedi, Founder of Quiz Granny. "Quizzes and gamified experiences at the workplace have become essential and transformative rather than just "nice-to-have" activities. Organisations understand the value we bring to the table."" continues Mr. Manas.

Quiz Granny is one of the best and fastest-growing quiz solutions companies in India. In the world of short attention spans, the biggest challenge is the forgetting curve. It shows that humans forget approximately 50% of new information within an hour and up to 90% within a week. "People don't remember what the question was, but they always remember what they answered," says Manas. Quizzing works against this curve by activating curiosity, adrenaline, and participation. The human brain behaves differently when there's a buzzer in front; learning becomes experiential, memorable, and rewarding. This brings us to the larger question organizations must now ask: Can quizzing become the missing link in meaningful employee engagement?

Why Engagement Needs to be Reunderstood? According to a Gallup Survey, Around 62% employees are not engaged (basically present but not emotionally connected), and 17% are actively disengaged (they are unhappy and potentially harmful to workplace morale). This is due to the major lack of cultivating curiosity-driven activities and a competitive environment at the workplace. No source of active learning and a lack of constant small wins lead to low retention and no motivation in the employees, often labeling it as 'losing interest in the job', 'not wanting to continue', 'dragging myself to the office due to no motivation'. Quiz competitions, however, are often dismissed as just fun activities. "Corporate quiz competitions are actually a powerful employee retention tool. They operate on a different psychological level, encouraging participation, quick thinking, and collective learning, without the pressure of formal performance evaluation.

Who's actually winning from Corporate Quizzing: Employees or Organisation? For organizations, quizzing does something rare: it pulls people in voluntarily. It is the only format that entertains, educates, and energizes--all at once. Participation rises because employees want to be there, not because they're told to attend. Learning happens without the usual training fatigue, and teams that barely interact during work hours suddenly find themselves collaborating, debating, and celebrating answers together. Over time, quizzes also reveal something that can't be tested otherwise: Who thinks fast, who connects ideas, who naturally leads under pressure. What should be a result of training sessions comes out better via quiz competitions.

For employees, the experience feels refreshingly different. There's the adrenaline of a timer, the pressure to hit the buzzer, the satisfaction of a correct answer, and the comfort of shared wins. Skills sharpen naturally, including decision-making under pressure, communication, listening, and analytical thinking. Without anyone feeling like they're being tested, and the organisation is testing. Both the employee & the organisation win. Most importantly, creating moments of recognition and belonging, where contribution matters more than designation. This joyous exploration has the strongest link with the experience of intense positive emotions. At QuizGranny, corporate quizzes for employee engagement have repeatedly shown one powerful pattern: when people play together, titles disappear. A marketer will debate with a developer, a fresher might outshine a manager, and departments that rarely cross paths suddenly trust and understand each other.

These are connections that rarely form in day-to-day workflows but emerge effortlessly when curiosity leads the room. The ROI of This Engagement: Retention Just like a filled stomach doesn't howl, engaged employees are more likely to stay. Quiz Competitions are the smartest and most loved form of white-collar employee engagement. A proven high-impact tool to engage employees meaningfully, while having fun in a competitive environment. When organizations invest in creative learning experiences, employees feel valued beyond output and KPIs. Initiatives like interactive quiz competitions in the workplace send a powerful message: learning here is continuous, inclusive, and enjoyable, with a healthy competition. Over time, this builds emotional attachment to the workplace, which is an often-overlooked but critical factor in employee retention today.

More Than Just Fun: Why Quizzing Works While quiz competitions may appear light-hearted, their impact runs deeper. They encourage continuous learning, spark natural curiosity, and create moments of collective engagement that employees genuinely look forward to. In a world driven by AI, curiosity has become rather scarce. QuizGranny builds on this belief by crafting high-relevance quiz formats that engage everyone, from 5-year-old learners to 80-year-old curious minds, from corporate professionals to students, and specially-abled participants to the underprivileged who may never otherwise experience quizzing. "Our vision is to spark curiosity in a billion lives. We want to take good quizzing to a lot more people", says Manas.

With an expert team and constantly evolving formats, QuizGranny continues to redefine how quizzing can serve as a powerful engagement tool in organizations. Today, QuizGranny actively designs and organizes quiz-based engagement programs for corporates, helping organizations drive employee engagement, learning, collaboration, and retention through structured, high-energy quiz experiences. Backed by an expert team and constantly evolving formats, QuizGranny continues to redefine how quizzing can become a powerful engagement tool at the workplace. If you're from an organization looking to explore these quiz-based engagements, you can connect with Quizgranny at +91 8223091234 or email at quizgranny@gmail.com. In a corporate environment where burnout is real and attention is fragmented, the most effective engagement tools may well be the ones we enjoyed long before work became "work."

