Sensex (0.44%)
69824.12 + 302.43
Nifty (0.34%)
20972.15 + 71.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
44465.05 -29.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.56%)
6734.30 -37.80
Nifty Bank (0.48%)
47067.10 + 225.70
IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
