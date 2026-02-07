PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 7: In a significant moment for India's contemporary art landscape, renowned Indian artist Satish Gupta is visiting Ahmedabad for the first time, marking his Gujarat debut with a solo exhibition titled 'Haiku of a Still Mind' at Bespoke Art Gallery. The exhibition will be on view till March 10, 2026. - India's fine art and collectibles market is projected to cross ₹5,000 crore by 2030, driven by rising domestic collectors, HNI participation, and institutional buying. - Gujarat has seen a steady rise in first-generation art collectors, with estimates suggesting 25-30% growth in serious art buying over the last five years.

- The broader creative and cultural economy in India is expected to grow at 10-12% CAGR over the next decade, with visual arts forming a key segment. - India has witnessed a 40% increase in private galleries and art spaces over the last decade, especially in non-metro cities. With this exhibition, Bespoke Art Gallery becomes the first gallery in Gujarat to present a comprehensive, museum-quality solo show of Satish Gupta's globally recognised and spiritually rooted body of work. The exhibition reflects the gallery's curatorial vision and its commitment to fostering serious artistic dialogue and landmark cultural moments in the state. Curated by Devin Gawarwala, Founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, the show positions Ahmedabad within India's evolving contemporary art ecosystem. At just 30, Gawarwala has been instrumental in building a platform that connects Gujarat with global art practices through thoughtful, research-driven curation.

Devin Gawarwala, Founder of Bespoke Art Gallery said, " India's fine art ecosystem is entering a decisive growth phase, with the market expanding steadily and a new generation of collectors driving demand for museum-quality, historically significant work. As the art market is projected to double in value over the next decade, galleries have a responsibility to raise curatorial standards. At Bespoke Art Gallery, our focus is on presenting serious, globally relevant exhibitions and positioning Gujarat as an emerging destination for thoughtful, world-class contemporary art.At Bespoke Art Gallery, we are committed to creating an immersive environment where viewers can step away from the outside world and engage deeply with art, contemplation and creative excellence. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures created in bronze, brass, copper and mixed metals, with gold, silver and patina finishes. The works are priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹5 crore, underlining their cultural, artistic and collectable significance."

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Gupta said , "I am truly happy to be in Ahmedabad and to present my work in Gujarat for the first time. Bespoke Art Gallery is a remarkably beautiful, calm and sensitive space--one where art seems to breathe naturally. Showing my work here holds a special meaning for me." India's fine art market is currently witnessing sustained growth. Industry estimates place the market value at ₹2,500-3,000 crore, with an annual growth rate of 12-15 percent . Over the past five years, auction values of Indian artists have risen steadily, with several works achieving multi-crore prices. Notably, around 35-40 percent of Indian art collectors today are under the age of 40 , reflecting a generational shift where art is increasingly viewed as both a cultural asset and a long-term alternative investment. International museums, private collections and institutional buyers have also shown growing interest in Indian contemporary and spiritually driven art practices.

Within this broader national growth, Gujarat is emerging as a serious cultural destination, supported by rising collector interest, new gallery infrastructure and museum-quality exhibitions. In this context, Satish Gupta's first solo show in the state is being seen as a key milestone for Gujarat's evolving art landscape.