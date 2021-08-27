As Market Volatilities Increase, Invest in a Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Unprecedented and volatile market movements can affect one's investments and the returns earned from them. In order to protect one's savings from these increasing market volatilities, it is best to choose a sound financial plan that is not affected by market movements. However, a lower interest rate regime in the fixed-income market has also discouraged individuals from investing in instruments like Fixed Deposit. But, (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD%27) Bajaj Finance online FD can be a preferred investment option that offers attractive returns along with the highest safety of deposit.

Here's why one can choose to invest in this FD during these times.

Attractive returns

A higher rate of interest ensures that one earns better returns on maturity, facilitating growth. Bajaj Finance online FD offers impressive interest rates up to 6.75% for senior citizens, irrespective of their mode of investment and interest rates up to 6.60% for non-senior citizens investing online. These FD rates are relatively higher than FDs offered by banks.

Consider an example where a senior citizen invests Rs. 40,00,000 choosing a 4-year tenor in a bank FD and a Bajaj Finance online FD to compare the returns.

As the table suggests, the returns earned from a Bajaj Finance online FD are comparatively higher than the bank FD.

One can also avail the option of earning periodic payouts from the same amount and tenor by investing in a non-cumulative FD. They can choose the option of earning payouts monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly or at maturity.

Given below is the periodic payout table for the same amount and tenor mentioned earlier:

This provision is especially helpful for individuals who aim to cover their monthly expenses or recurring expenses using these funds.

Safety and credibility

This (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit) fixed deposit is a great choice for investing one's earnings, as it offers the highest safety of deposit. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India. Additionally, Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have '0 unclaimed deposits', which is again an indicator of timely payments and default-free experience.

Easy online process

One might turn down even a lucrative investment option just because it involves a lot of paperwork and a complex process. However, with the Bajaj Finance online FD one gets the benefit of a contactless and paperless online process. An additional rate benefit of 0.10% is offered to those investing online.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit:(https://www.bajajfinserv.in)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)