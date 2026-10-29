PNN New Delhi [India], October 29: For many families across Delhi-NCR, a patient's discharge from the hospital marks the beginning of another arduous phase. Arranging trained nurses, procuring medical equipment, managing complex medication schedules, and coordinating follow-up consultations often fall heavily on working households and families caring for elderly relatives. Beyond the logistical strain on families, a significant gap persists in post-discharge clinical monitoring. Without reliable, real-time data on daily vital signs, medication adherence, or subtle symptom changes between hospital visits, clinicians often remain unaware of a patient's deteriorating condition until emergency re-hospitalisation becomes unavoidable. To bridge this operational and clinical gap, Gurugram-based home healthcare provider AtHomeCare™ has begun trialling a care management app ahead of a wider public launch. What began years ago as a complex operational undertaking-coordinating multidisciplinary care teams across homes-is now being streamlined through a unified digital interface. The platform aims to integrate patient monitoring, clinical records, and home healthcare services into a single seamless ecosystem.

A Unified Care Ecosystem Founded in 2021 by four former care supervisors in the home healthcare sector, AtHomeCare™ operates by bringing nursing care, general duty assistants (GDAs), elderly care, physiotherapy, doctor consultations, medical equipment delivery, and pharmacy services under one roof. To maintain clinical standards, nurses and attendants undergo background verification. The company's equipment inventory includes hospital-grade devices suitable for both standard recovery and full home-ICU setups. Additionally, its in-house pharmacy operations adhere to quality management standards covered by published WHO-GMP and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Seamless Digital Coordination Rather than serving as a static repository for medical documents, the app acts as an operational hub. It handles patient onboarding, dynamic care planning, staff deployment, vital signs tracking, and digital medication records. Depending on the patient's prescribed protocol, caregivers can record observations at scheduled intervals-including hourly logs for high-acuity cases.

This digital trail allows treating physicians and family members to review recovery trajectories without relying on handwritten notes or fragmented messaging. If an anomaly arises, clinicians can review recorded trends remotely to adjust care plans before a full-blown emergency develops. While structured monitoring helps clinicians intervene earlier-potentially lowering avoidable readmission rates-AtHomeCare™ emphasizes that the app does not replace emergency hospital intervention when acute care is required. Scalability and Network Expansion Operated by Lyf Medicare Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd., AtHomeCare™ Registered Office: Unit No. 703, 7th Floor, ILD Trade Centre, Sector 47, Gurugram, Haryana - 122018. PH - 9910823218 currently caters to approximately 300 active patients daily across its operational bases. Families seeking home healthcare services in Gurgaon can access nursing, equipment, and doctor supervision through its primary portal, while AtHomeCare's Ghaziabad services extend the same connected model to residents in neighboring NCR hubs.

Having expanded from Gurugram to Lucknow, Patna, and Ghaziabad, AtHomeCare™ has set a target of supporting 1,000 patients daily by 2027 and reaching 3,000 by 2030, reflecting growing demand for structured, technology-enabled home healthcare. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)