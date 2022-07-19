Auric Group organizes dealers meet in Faridabad, 400+ realty consultants participate

You would like to read
- Trehan Iris Launches Iris Broadway Greno West, the Rise of New Landmarks
- Auric Group achieves cent per cent timely delivery of all its construction projects
- World Street, Faridabad celebrates Haryanvi talent in a three-day musical extravaganza
- Marathon Group launches revolutionary affordable housing project in Dombivli
- Children from Omaxe Foundation hoist Tricolour on 73rd Republic Day at Omaxe World Street, Faridabad
New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): Auric Group on Saturday, July 16 hosted dealers' meet in Faridabad.
The group invited the lot for bringing forth their upcoming possibilities, projects and different buildings that are in process. Organised at Iris Banquet in Faridabad, the dinner was loved by all.
Auric group normally hosts these dinners frequently to show their gratitude and as a note of thanks to their fellow business associates. These dinners are a way to bond personally well which enables them to do business efficiently.
Speaking about the event, Mukesh Goel of Auric Group says, "We recognise the invaluable support and love that are fellow associates have towards us. This is the least we can do for them to have a delightful evening every now and then. It is their support and trust that enables us to deliver our projects timely."
Auric group is a trusted name in the real estate market of Faridabad. The company has further been granted licences in Central Business District (sector 79), which is said to be the biggest commercial hub of the city to launch their very own commercial project. They are known for catering the needs of their customers well, and also fulfilling their commitments by providing timely delivery.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor