SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Avery Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company and leading innovator in advanced oral drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in Vitafoods India 2026, the country's premier nutraceutical and wellness exhibition, taking place from 11-13 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre (Pavilions 1-3), Mumbai.

Avery Pharmaceuticals will exhibit at Booth N-28, where attendees can engage with the company's technical and commercial team and explore its cutting-edge solutions in drug delivery and contract manufacturing development services in orally dissolving strips.

Vitafoods India serves as a vital platform for business leaders, formulators, researchers, and innovators across the health, nutrition, and pharmaceutical sectors to connect, collaborate, and advance breakthroughs in health and wellness. With an expansive showcase of the nutraceutical supply chain under one roof, this event is expected to draw thousands of industry professionals over three days.