Axis Bank makes banking conversational; enables secured communication over WhatsApp

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Karix Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms, India's largest CPaaS provider, announced the deployment of a conversational banking solution- WhatsApp Business- for India's third largest private sector bank, Axis Bank.
Using the solution, Axis Bank customers can now start a WhatsApp chat with the bank to conduct frequent banking activities on-the-go. A gamut of financial services - both transactional and informational - such as checking account balance, checking of credit card bill amount, knowing nearest branch or ATM location and the like can be availed by customers through this solution.
"At Karix, we are committed to develop solutions that help our partners deliver an amazing customer experience," Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla Platforms Limited said.
"From digitising the account opening process to serving the customer throughout the lifecycle with omnichannel communication, our obsession with improving customer experience has led to some path breaking innovations in the cloud communications space for the banking industry," he added.
Customers can get started with WhatsApp banking with ease either by giving a missed call, sending an SMS or subscribing to receive WhatsApp messages via the numbers provided on the bank website. All communication on the WhatsApp account is encrypted end-to-end and all sensitive information is safe and secure. The solution adds to the convenience in banking and brings ease of use to customers leading to higher Customer Satisfaction Scores and Net Promoter Score for the bank.
With Axis bank being one of the first to capitalise on this opportunity, solutions as these are intended to make customer communication simpler, quicker, and engaging. The deployment of solutions such as NLP, Rich Cards coupled with Backend Automation for straight through processing is meant to not only provide easy access to digital banking but also ensure customer experience is seamless and intuitive, leading to increased customer satisfaction score and higher net promoter scores for banks.
Sameer Shetty, Executive Vice President and Head - Digital Banking, Axis Bank, said: "Our objective is to re-define the role we can play in the life of our customers, by elevating digital banking to new domains of customer engagement. This technology will not only enhance customer experience, but also provide a seamless and personalized experience to all our customers, as well as non-customers.''
With more than two billion messages sent across every day on WhatsApp across 180 countries and 60 languages, banks and financial institutions with a large customer base could thrive offering richer communication experiences. Visually rich interactions such as PDFs and Google Map locations can be sent through WhatsApp eliminating the text fatigue that users usually face when communication is sent through other media.
