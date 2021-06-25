B612 adds 'Create your own filter' to their tools for innovation

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): B612, one of the best all-in-one camera apps, has added a new feature to its arsenal of creative tools called 'Create your own filter'.
This feature allows users and influencers to create their profiles and customise filters based on their preferences. Users can create and share their filters on their profiles.
Let us call users who create their own filters "Creators". Once creators create their filters/effects they can share those with other users. Users can also follow their favourite influencers; they can also like their favourite filters in order to find those quickly for future use. The trending filters/effects (or most liked filters/effects) will be featured in "Hot Tab". This is a whole new world of creativity and the best part is that this feature is completely free.
Due to its theme designed exclusively for Indian audiences, B612 has been concocting highly successful filters. Users will have more creative freedom with this function, as they may build anything from a cute cartoon character to an arty graphics filter. Other amusing components in the game include a cartoon, AR stickers, bling, a hilarious frame, and makeup categories. They can adjust the tone of their content to their liking in order to capture that picture-perfect moment to share with friends and family. The unique editing features make it suitable for users of all genders and ages.
About B612
B612 is an all-in-one camera app that satisfies all camera needs of users and allows users to take photos in various styles, besides recording videos and creating digital graffiti. Equipped with a wide range of editing tools and built-in AR applications, it has unique features, such as various filters, makeup, beauty, trendy stickers (1500+), tools to make videos (stories, vlog, videos, bounce, etc), editing (professional editing), various ready to use editing templates, tools to make their filters or effects, tools to create music videos/short videos & more.
About SNOW Corp
SNOW Corp founded in 2015, is a software developing company that develops and distributes software products. The company has launched 10+ apps in various industries like the camera industry. The company produces video software, photo software, photo retouching software, and other software products and has its presence worldwide. SNOW Corp. considers India as an important market and it entered India with its B612 app around 2016.
