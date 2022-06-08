BALCO initiates weeklong celebration to commemorate World Environment Day

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/GPRC): Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), India's iconic aluminium producer and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium Business, has rolled out a slew of activities in commemoration of World Environment Day. The commemoration started with a tree plantation drive in the presence of Ankur Sahu, Regional Officer of Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB), Korba, Manik Chandel, Scientist - CECB and senior officials from BALCO along with their family members. Led by employees, the company has rolled out a plantation drive under which 5000 saplings will be planted in June.

Over the week, BALCO will be organizing various activities themed on 'Only One Earth', such as an environment quiz, photography and drawing competition, awareness rallies, cleanliness drive, sapling distribution, screening of environmental documentaries, and treasure hunts and more.

Speaking on environment conservation efforts by BALCO, Abhijit Pati, CEO and Director, BALCO, said, "We, at BALCO, are committed towards nurturing the ecosystem we live in. Our environment conservation efforts bring together an unwavering focus on environmental excellence, deployment of new-age technologies and innovative approach toward sustainable development. We are conscious of our responsibility towards building a greener tomorrow for future generations through environmental preservation actions. Our commitment to safeguarding the environment is embedded in our vision, corporate objectives, production processes and the way we conduct our business."

Ankur Sahu, Regional Officer of Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Korba, said, "On the event of World Environment Day I want to appeal to the masses to stop using single-use plastic and contribute towards the protection of our Only One Earth."

BALCO's sustainable manufacturing practices focus on the economic, environmental, and social aspects of metal manufacturing activities. Aligned to its vision of zero harm, zero waste and conservation of natural resources, BALCO has planted approximately 43.5 lakh saplings to date in the vicinity of its operations. The company is also exploring greener options for diversifying its energy sources. BALCO is also the national benchmark for the highest energy efficiency in smelter operations.

Testimony to such efforts towards environment conservation, BALCO has been awarded with numerous prestigious awards, such as 'Best Green Business Award' and 'Best Green Excellence Award' by World CSR Congress, 'CII Energy Excellence Award', 'Sustainable Business of the Year Award', 'Global Energy and Environment Award' and more in the recent years.

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) is India's iconic aluminium producer. It is owned 49 per cent by the Government of India and 51 per centby Vedanta Limited. Vedanta Limited is the world's 6th largest diversified natural resources company and the largest producer of aluminium in India. BALCO operates a 0.57 million tonne per annum aluminium smelter in Korba, Chhattisgarh. It is also a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelter and power plants, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

