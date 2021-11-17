Bangalore-based interior designer launches life event-based design offerings

You would like to read
- Startup UNI brings architects, consumers on single platform for custom-built home designs
- iCreate launches EVangelise '21 - an Electric Vehicle Innovation Challenge for the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EV segment in India
- Ajit Industries launches the eco-friendly green tapes first time in India
- Nirvana - a Japanese garden at Hiranandani gardens Powai offering an eco-friendly lifestyle
- Nandu's becomes India's first meat-based start-up to launch innovative, eco-friendly packaging
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): If you are getting married this December then be prepared to hire an Interior Designer. Getting a professional designer to optimize living spaces to cater to major milestones in life is soon going to be a reality.
Nandita Manwani, one of the leading (https://thestudiobangalore.com) Interior Designers in Bangalore has been fine tuning this concept since the last 2 years and her Design Firm - The Studio, recently announced their range of offerings around Life Event based Interior Design.
Traditionally, families have looked to hire Interior Designers to do entire homes, each being a once in a lifetime project. That trend is now set to change as millennials are looking for design interventions to align with changes in lifestyle that come with life events. "Based on client interactions over the last few years, we strongly feel that introduction of design products and services around life events such as marriage, arrival of a child, kids turning teenagers, a 50-year anniversary, etc. will be a key requirement and will be a be a strong driver of growth in the ever-evolving Home Design Industry," says Nandita.
Her company, (https://thestudiobangalore.com) The Studio by Nandita Manwani has brought together products & brands from across categories such as Furniture, Furnishing, Fabrics, Lighting, and Decor to do just this. The range includes customized furnishings and decor in colours and prints that go with the theme of the marriage or the life event, custom furniture - branded with family names, space management accessories to optimize storage for the particular life-stage, custom lighting, murals, elder-friendly fixtures, custom printed wallpapers and much more.
Design of spaces has a very strong impact on the life within it, our entire ancient wisdom of the Vaastu is based on the same. The Studio is turning this concept around by optimizing spaces and their mood to suit a specific life event and the change in lifestyle that follows it. "Positive feelings around the event can be heightened or sustained within living spaces through use of sound design principles and products. It however needs both skill and a strong understanding of the customer to do this right," says Nandita.
(https://thestudiobangalore.com/blog) Nandita's blog on best practices in Interior Design has been among the most read references for homemakers and design students across the country. The reason - customers today look for more than good-looking furniture when they are planning interiors for their space - be it a Home, an Office, a Retail Outlet, or a Salon. They are beginning to understand and appreciate not just the technical intricacies of Design but also the influence of Design on Life.
With Interior Design now formally accepted as a Science by our education system and the introduction of NEP 2021 we surely will get to see more such innovations in the field of Design. So don't be surprised if during the next third-trimester appointment with your Gynaecologist the doctor hands you a card of a professional Interior Designer.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor