Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd. Launches Three Power-Packed Books, Authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: A significant literary and professional milestone was marked on January 31, 2026, with the grand launch of three books published by Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd., including two landmark GST titles and The First-Generation Lawyer. The event, held in Fortune Select Exotica - Member ITC Hotels' Group, Navi Mumbai from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, brought together an eminent gathering of dignitaries, legal professionals, chartered accountants, and business leaders to celebrate definitive new contributions to GST law and practice. The event was hosted by Mr. Ravi Puliani, Director, Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd., and witnessed the presence of approximately 200 attendees from the legal, and professional fraternity.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Shri Vinayak Harish Vishwas, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Senior Division), Belapur, along with several distinguished dignitaries. The Honorary Guests included: * Ms. Prerna Deshbhratar, I.A.S., Joint Commissioner of State Tax * Mr. Radhanath Purohit, Additional Commissioner of CGST, Surat * Mr. Vinod Desai, Joint Commissioner - State GST of Maharashtra * Advocate Akhilesh Dubey, Advocate & Solicitor, Law Counsellors; admitted as a Solicitor in the * Senior Courts of England and Wales, and author of Treatise on PMLA (Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002) - Law & Practice The event also featured the Authors: * Advocate Suresh Sharma - Practitioner in Tax Litigation

* Advocate Varun Sharma - Practitioner in Tax Litigation The Chief Guest and Honorary Guests shared their perspectives on the evolving GST framework, enforcement challenges, and the importance of practical legal understanding for professionals and businesses. The evening marked the launch of three significant legal publications by Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd., united by one shared professional journey, the evolution of legal practice from courtroom expertise to lived experience. The two GST-focused titles, authored by Adv. Suresh Sharma and Adv. Varun Sharma, offers definitive, practice-oriented insights into the enforcement and litigation aspects of GST law, while addressing the fear, uncertainty, and lack of clarity faced by professionals and businesses navigating the GST regime today.

The two landmark GST books launched were: * GST: Search, Seizure, Summons and Arrest * GST Litigation - A Practical Guide Complementing these technical works, the evening also saw the launch of the third book, The First-Generation Lawyer, authored by Adv. Varun Sharma, a reflective and deeply personal account capturing the challenges, resilience, and unseen realities of building a legal career without an inherited legacy. Together, the three books represent not just subjects of law, but stages of a journey; from mastering statutes and litigation to documenting the human experience behind the profession. Published by Bharat Law House Pvt. Ltd., the works bring a practical, experience-driven perspective aimed at strengthening understanding and confidence in GST compliance, covering search, seizure, summons, arrest, litigation, and related legal processes.

Please note: Individuals in the image (from left to right) -- Hon'ble Shri Vinayak Harish Vishwas, Mr. Ravi Puliani, Mr. Vinod Desai, Mr. Radhanath Purohit, Adv. Suresh Sharma, Adv. Akhilesh Dubey, Ms. Prerana Deshbhratar, Adv. Varun Sharma.